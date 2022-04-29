GOSHEN — Four Republican candidates are currently in the running for Elkhart County’s May 3 primary race for Washington Township Board.
A total of three seats are available on the board, and the top three vote-getters chosen during the May 3 primary will then move on for consideration during the county’s general election in November.
On the primary ballot are candidates Paul Phillips, Greg Bailey, Beuford Lee and James Weaver. There are currently no Democratic challengers in the race.
The Goshen News recently sent candidate questionnaires to each of the candidates seeking a seat on the Washington Township Board. Candidates Bailey, Lee and Weaver did not respond by the submittal deadline.
Below is some background information on Phillips and his submitted responses to the questionnaire.
BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION
Phillips — Age: 61; Education: High school graduate; Employment: City of Elkhart; Family/Hobbies: Family farmers.
CANDIDATE QUESTIONS
In addition to their biographical information, each candidate was asked to answer four questions relating to their candidacy for Washington Township Board. The questions and Phillips’ responses are as follows:
Question 1: Please tell us, why do you want to serve on the Washington Township Board?
Phillips: “My wife and I bought our current farm in Washington Township the year we were married in 1982. We have raised our family and contributed to this community since then. We love Bristol and the area around it and want to continue to care for and contribute to the folks here. My wife and I have been public employees for a combined 33 years. It is who we are.”
Question 2: Are there any particular issues that you’d like to see addressed if elected to the board?
Phillips: “If I’m elected, it will be my first time serving on the board. My first job is to listen and learn. I might have some concerns or suggestions, but first I want to learn the why’s and how’s. I have learned there are usually really good reasons why things are done the way they are done and the timing of some decisions.”
Question 3: Townships are responsible for things like poor relief, township fire departments and cemeteries. Are there any of these responsibilities that you feel need changed/improved in your township, and if so, why?
Phillips: “Our township seems to have addressed these issues fine in the past. I’m not saying there are not problems to be solved in these areas, just that serving on the board will give me an opportunity to learn about any issues and see how I can help to fix them.”
Question 4: In the past, there have been some at the state and local level who have called for the elimination of townships (the Kernan-Shepard Report from a few years back is an example), instead suggesting that township government duties be reassigned to the county executive/commissioners, etc. Given your interest in this position, why do you feel that townships should be retained?
Phillips: “I believe in government. Giving more responsibilities and control at a higher government level, takes some of that control away from the local people. It also puts more decision-making pressure and responsibility on our county officers. Local folks care about their community. They live and work there. They are invested. I believe the needs of the people are better served by elected people of each community.”
