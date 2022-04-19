Four girls are vying for the title of queen during this year’s Wakarusa Maple Syrup Festival. The queen’s coronation will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Richmond’s Feed Entertainment Tent.
The competitors are:
Maryjane Bowers
Bowers is the daughter of Dawn Martz of Wakarusa. She is in eighth grade and is on the middle school swim team. Her hobbies include horses, candle making, gaming and swimming. Her ambition in life is to join the Air Force to either fly jets or work on them. Bowers describes herself as loving, energetic and kind.
Haylie Marie Lowry
Lowry is the daughter of Kayla Stutzman of Nappanee. Lowry is in seventh grade and is involved in cheerleading, tumbling, dance, and is in the swine club with 4-H. Her hobbies include dancing, diamond painting and cheerleading. Her ambition in life is to pursue a career as a dental hygienist or a cosmetologist. Haylie describes herself as brave, caring and outgoing.
Elise Ann Mestach
Mestach is the daughter of Jane and Lance Mestach of Wakarusa. Mestach is in eighth grade and was involved in the middle school’s musical, “Oliver Jr.” She is the secretary of her local 4-H club. Mestach attends Wakarusa Missionary Church where she volunteers in the nursery and is active in the youth group. In Mestach’s free time she enjoys playing with her German shepherd, drawing, painting and writing. Her ambition in life is to become a traveling doctor, helping people all around the world. She feels that God is calling her to live her dream of traveling the world while helping others. Mestach describes herself as enthusiastic, kindhearted and determined.
Emma Rose Sheets
Sheets is the daughter of Savanna Baker and Mathew and Ashley Sheets of Wakarusa. Sheets is in seventh grade and is on the cross-country team where she ended the season receiving an award for most improved. Her hobbies include drawing, horseback riding and running. Her ambition in life is to pursue a career in design, either fashion or interior. Sheets describes herself as artistic, empathetic and athletic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.