ELKHART — The Community Foundation of Elkhart County’s Board of Directors approved $2,707,390 of new and multi-year grants to dozens of nonprofits and programs throughout Elkhart County.
The grants were given in the categories of placemaking, kids and families, and career pathways, reflecting the priorities of the Community Foundation, a news release stated. The organization is helping lead two community initiatives and grantmaking is supporting the efforts of Connect in Elkhart County, focused on expanding Elkhart County’s trail network, and Building Strong Brains: Elkhart County’s Early Childhood Initiative.
“Elkhart County benefits from many nonprofit organizations improving the quality of life for our community in so many ways,” said Chief Program Officer Candy Yoder on the release. “We are proud to join other philanthropists to support these organizations. Together we can make a difference.”
Since 1989, the Community Foundation has worked to help donors to meet community needs, provide scholarship opportunities to local students, and made grants to nonprofit organizations working to improve Elkhart County. To learn more, visit www.InspiringGood.org.