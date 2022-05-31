FREMONT — The Indiana Natural Resources Foundation, through the Northeast Indiana Conservation Fund, recently donated $59,000 to Pigeon River Fish & Wildlife Area for habitat work at Cedar Swamp Wetland Conservation Area.
“This donation is the key component that will allow us to put high-quality habitat on the ground that is beneficial to both wildlife species and pollinators,” said Pigeon River FWA property manager Savanna Vaughn, who manages Cedar Swamp. “I cannot begin to express how thankful I am to the INRF, and how excited I am to start work on the project.”
The project is a multi-year, multi-partner effort that will involve the renovation of 179 acres of upland and wetland habitat. The INRF’s contribution will allow for 53 acres of current agricultural fields to be converted to native prairie during the first year.
“The INRF and the NE IN committee are excited to help fund this important upland habitat project,” said Dale Budzon, NE IN committee co-chair. “We hope that by seeing what a positive impact this donation has on Cedar Swamp, other partners may come forward to join us in our goal to conserve and restore natural areas for recreation, beauty, wildlife, and sport in northeast Indiana.”
Cedar Swamp WCA is a 1,100-acre property managed by the DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife. It is in Steuben County, just east of Fremont. Learn more at on.IN.gov/pigeonriverfwa.