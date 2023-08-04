GOSHEN — Annie Gibson has given much to her community — and now her community is giving back to her.
On Thursday, Habitat for Humanity hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for Gibson’s new home, to be built at 803 Arehart St., Goshen. It took her less than a year from start to finish to gain the qualifications, classes, sweat equity, and volunteer hours necessary for the building to begin.
“I was bound and determined,” she said. “I wanted to get through it. I just put my mind to it and wanted to get those hours. I didn’t want to procrastinate.”
She had the help of family friends and others, helping her watch her children and support her cause.
“We love helping people in our community get affordable homes,” said Greg Conrad, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County. “That’s our mission. For us, it’s a way of demonstrating God’s love for this community.”
Gibson is a therapeutic foster parent and has three adopted children — 12-year-olds Kamden and Cierra, and 11-year-old Michael. She currently rents an overcrowded apartment.
“I ended up in this apartment complex when I moved back from Nebraska,” she explained. “I’ve always lived in a house, so it’s been a little hard.”
A truck driver for many years, she eventually adopted her grandson Kamden, and began her journey as a foster parent.
“I’ve had a few other kids in and out of the home,” she said.
She’s technically retired, but as a foster parent and part-time employee of the Boys & Girls Club, she’s never bored.
“I’m always running all the time, doing stuff,” she said.
Through volunteering at the Boys & Girls Club for Habitat, she was offered a job there. Recently she took maternity leave to help one of her foster children who had a baby.
Elkhart County Habitat for Humanity is working to double and maybe even triple annual home production in Elkhart County. Right now there are 17 families working through the process to be approved for a home through Habitat.
“In one sense, it’s great that we have that many families that have come to us and gone through the process and are working toward it,” Conrad said. “I think it is also, though, an absolute reflection of the critical housing shortage. We are inundated.
“The Elkhart County Habitat has traditionally just focused on building single-family new homes, which that is still going to be our focus, but the other areas which we really started 2022 and will be doing even more is doing a lot more shelter-related work without having to build a whole new house.”
Grants Habitat is preparing will allow for projects such as putting ramps in for wheelchair access or doing modest repairs such as replacing doors and windows.
“We’re looking at doing more home repair projects and also looking at getting into some larger critical repairs,” Conrad said. “Our goal is that everyone has a decent place to live. That doesn’t mean we have to buy everyone a new house.”
Conrad explained that while other Habitat for Humanity affiliates around the country have done home repair projects, Elkhart County is not known for that, but mostly for new home construction.
“We don’t think it’s an either-or, we think it’s a both-and,” he said. “We want to impact more people in our community countywide.”
In addition to home repair projects, Habitat is also looking toward adding home rehab to its offerings.
“Rather than buying a vacant lot and building a new house, we’re looking at are there projects that make sense for us to buy a house that is in significant need of repair, but rather than demo and rebuild, is there opportunity for us to do a rehab on that?” he asked.
Conrad said it’s been nearly 10 years since they considered it, and last year was the first time they returned to the idea. With the housing market skyrocketing, however, it wasn’t economically feasible.
The concept has been used by other Habitat for Humanity affiliates around the country, based on area needs, especially in large urban areas.
“A lot of times what drives it is the economics of buildable lots and land,” Conrad said. “Frankly, it’s also a stewardship question, which is ‘Is it better for us to try to repurpose a lot, is there support, is there funding options where cities or regions want to invest in restoring an area — a blighted area — and does it make sense for us?’ We want our homeowners to go into a neighborhood that is safe, that the value of the house is going to be protected because the purpose of this to try to make sure that they are building wealth. This is to try to change their future for generations.”
Conrad went on to explain that while Elkhart County as a whole doesn’t have a lot of blighted areas, he’s already met with some local leaders who are interested in the idea of restoring vacant properties.
