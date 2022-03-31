ELKHART — On Thursday an Elkhart foster mom received the keys to her new home — courtesy of Habitat for Humanity.
During a dedication ceremony at the home, in the 1300 block of Okema Street, Kylee Vogel expressed her excitement for finally getting to move into her four-bedroom home, constructed with the help of generous volunteers.
“It’s been an awesome experience,” she said. “My daughter and I did the panel build out at Thor. She and I did the panel build together and I was excited to realize, ‘This is going to be our home someday.’”
The home was supposed to be finished in December, but due to weather constraints, it wasn’t. As a result, however, a cousin from New Jersey was able to come into town to help out.
“It’s been really fun to watch it all be completed,” Vogel said. “We’re super excited to have our own house.”
Vogel has been a foster parent for most of her adult life. She has fostered more than 50 children, adopted two — Riley, 16, and Keegan, 11 — is in the process of adopting a third child, and is currently fostering an infant.
Vogel celebrated with panel-build partners Thor Industries, Habitat board members, community leaders and volunteers. She is a special education paraprofessional for Baugo Community Schools, which has supported her along the way.
“We know that homeownership for a family is transformational for children and grandchildren,” said Greg Conrad, executive director and president of Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County. “We are committed to providing affordable housing to families in our community.”
Habitat partnered with Thor Industries as the panel-build sponsor, Lippert and Welch Packaging as sustaining sponsors, as well as Baugo Community Schools and their building trades program for the build.
“The Thor team worked side by side on the build with Kylee and her daughter and couldn’t be happier that this well-deserving family is moving into their own home,” said Thor President and CEO Bob Martin. “We are proud to partner with Habitat for Humanity, helping provide affordable housing which positively impacts the communities in which we live, work and play.”
