GOSHEN — A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 48 years in prison for the attempted murder of a Millersburg man in 2018.
Curtis Shank, 50, was sentenced Thursday for the attempted murder of Millersburg resident John Wood on Aug. 3, 2018. According to the court, Shank was accused of stalking Angela Burns, Wood’s girlfriend at the time, prior to the incident.
On Aug. 3, Burns left the house, located at 12692 C.R. 42., Millersburg, to get ice around 8 a.m. She allegedly met with Shank in a nearby parking lot, and investigators said the two agreed to meet at a Marathon gas station and a convenience store in Millersburg, an affidavit showed.
Shank then drove to the house in a red pickup truck sometime after 8 a.m. that morning. He then allegedly shot Wood once in the head, once in the arm, and twice in the abdomen. He then met up with Burns at the Marathon, a surveillance video showed. Shank is quoted in the affidavit as saying, “I shot him,” “He’s on the doorstep,” “You’re not going to like it,” and “You don’t have to worry about [Victim 1] anymore.”
Wood seemed confused about the situation when investigators initially spoke to him after the shooting. Investigators interviewed him again in December 2018, and his memory of the incident had partially returned, according to the affidavit. Police also interviewed Shank. He acknowledged he was in the Millersburg area at the time, but denied the shooting. Shank continued to deny the shooting even during the sentencing hearing.
“I didn’t do this. I’m sorry about this,” Shank said during the hearing. “I’m sorry someone got shot. I planned on killing him and that’s it, and I’m sorry.”
A recommended sentence of 30 years was enhanced to add 10 more years to Shank's sentence as a result of Shank’s own addition of being a habitual offender.
Shank is also reported to have mental health issues, as confirmed by sentencing judge Michael Christofeno, and his sister Helen Newman, who Shank’s attorney Jeffrey Majerek claims to have spoken with. Majerek also noted that Newman recounted to him a history of abuse and cognitive delay during Shank’s early childhood.
“He has a lengthy history and we understand that,” Majerek said. “He is still maintaining his innocence in all of this.”
Deputy prosecuting attorney for the state Kathleen Claeys argued Shank’s extensive history of criminal activity and the fact that it also lines up with times when he struggled with addiction indicate additional proof for a higher sentence.
”Looking at his criminal history and then comparing that to his own interpretation of his substance abuse problem … Mr. Shank does not seem to want to recognize areas of his life in which he has problems or weaknesses,” Claeys said.
Shank’s criminal history includes actions such as drug offenses, alcohol offenses, unlawful delivery of a handgun, child molestation, theft, burglary, and receiving stolen property and begins in childhood with crimes such as auto theft and resisting arrest.
Judge Christofino also noted that Shank was at high risk to re-offend, having already committed six felonies, 16 misdemeanors, nine probation violations, and 13 failures to appear in court.
“It is clear to me that you shot John Wood and left him to die,” Christofeno told Shank during his Thursday hearing. “You failed to render any help or assistance … You acted in an absolutely deplorable manner in committing this crime.”
Shank was sentenced to 30 years, with an enhancement of eight years, and an additional enhancement of 10 years as a result of being identified as a habitual offender for a total of 48 years.
Shank has already begun the appeal process and was appointed City Attorney Donald Shuler to represent him in the state appellate case.
GOSHEN 7-ELEVEN MURDER
Two teens accused of shooting and killing a man at 7-Eleven in Goshen also appeared in Thursday’s courtroom. Alejandro Briano and Leonardo Chavarria, both of whom have been waived to adult court, are each facing felony murder charges in connection with the April 23 killing of Santino Garcia, 27, Goshen.
The two met with Christofeno for a pretrial status conference, where Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker told the judge that they are just finishing up the first rounds of discovery.
“Things are moving along appropriately. I don’t see any further intervention necessary by the court at this time,” she said.
The court retained the previously amended pretrial status conference scheduled for Sept. 15, and the jury trial set for Oct. 17.
At about 1 p.m. April 23, according to the probable cause affidavit, Goshen police officers arrived at 7-Eleven, 2200 Elkhart Road, to investigate a shooting and found Garcia, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his back and side. Garcia was taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment, but later died of his injuries.
Through the video surveillance at the gas station, they were able to identify the vehicle and locate the duo.
“Alejandro Briano advised that he was at the 7-Eleven gas station earlier in the day, and admitted to shooting a person there,” the affidavit states. “Leonardo Chavarria also admitted to being at the 7-Eleven gas station earlier in the day and shooting a person there. Each provided further details which were corroborated by independent investigation by law enforcement. However, additional investigation is ongoing at this time.”
TRIAL RESET
The trial for Dustin J. McKee was moved from June 27 to Dec. 5 after McKee, who is in custody at the Elkhart County Jail, failed to appear for his court appearance Thursday.
After swearing in security officer Don Cramer, Christofeno asked the officer why McKee refused to attend court remotely via video.
Cramer said that McKee mentioned that sitting in a waiting room would give him COVID.
McKee is charged with with a count of murder and a Level 4 felony count of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. He’s accused of shooting and killing Brandon Lowe, 38, at an apparent apartment house, 424 N. Michigan St., Elkhart, Aug. 25, 2021.
SENTENCING
Adam Breden, South Bend, was sentenced to a total of eight years at the Indiana Department of Corrections, but will not serve the entire time in prison.
In accepting a plea bargain from Breden, who pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, Judge Christofeno said only about two years will be served in prison. After sentencing him to eight years, the judge told Breden two years would be suspended and he would be placed on two years of reporting probation. Of the remaining six years, two years will be at the IDOC and four years will be with Elkhart County Community Corrections. He will report to the ECC the first Wednesday after his release from prison. Also, this sentence will be served consecutive to two other cases, the judge said.