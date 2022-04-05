FORT WAYNE — Fort Wayne Ballet continues its 65th season with “The Sleeping Beauty.”
In collaboration with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, from April 22 to 24 at the Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St., Fort Wayne, audiences will have the chance to see live renderings of Tchaikovsky’s musical score, conducted by Philharmonic Guest Conductor for Engagement, Caleb Young.
Tickets for “The Sleeping Beauty” performances start at $20 and are available online at fwphil.org, or by calling the ArtsTix Community Box Office at 260-422-4226.
“With the support of AWS Foundation, Fort Wayne Ballet is happy to provide a special Sensory-Friendly Performance of ‘The Sleeping Beauty on Sunday, April 24, for families with sensory sensitivities,’” a news release stated. “’The program will have lower sound and lighting levels, reduced special effects, designated quiet areas, and remote viewing in the lobby, with trained staff available to accommodate families’ needs.’”
This performance is not open to the general public. For further information, please email Outreach Director Tracy Tritz at ttritz@fortwayneballet.org.
Season 65 continues with the final installment of Fort Wayne Ballet’s Family Series, “Ferdinand the Bull,” April 30 at the University of Saint Francis North Auditorium at 10 a.m. and noon. All tickets are $15 and can be purchased by visiting artstix.org or by calling 260-422-4226.
Fort Wayne Ballet concludes their season performing “Romeo and Juliet with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic” on their final Masterworks concert of the season in May, followed by the free Firefly Series May 17 – 22 with performances in downtown Fort Wayne, Auburn, Warsaw, Bluffton, and Angola.
Visit www.fortwayneballet.org for detailed information on locations, dates, and times for the tour.
