SYRACUSE — The former Shopko building has been vacant for more than a year but now, with action taken by Town Council Tuesday evening, there may soon be a new owner for the building.
Attorney Stephen Snyder said the building is “a significant asset but it needs to be occupied. The problem is there is no retail store (that) wants a 44,000-square-foot facility in the town of Syracuse.”
He said the next step should be to utilize the building as an industrial facility that doesn’t look a lot different than a store. But that means, according to Snyder, the property will need to be rezoned from commercial to Industrial II. He reminded the council that the county plan commission passed on the recommendation for rezoning and he said Industrial II has “significant restrictions,” such as no outdoor operations or outdoor storage unless it is behind a screen.
Snyder told the council members Quality Engineering Services, a manufacturer of electrical components for the RV and marina industry, is looking for a building. The company has 30 employees and wants to add more. Snyder said the building would be a great fit for QES and it would the building back in use, however, the purchase is contingent upon the rezoning.
The council approved the rezoning.
In a related matter, Snyder asked the council to approve a resolution (2021-07) for tax abatement on the vacant building. Snyder said QES wants to add an additional 109 employees with additional salaries of $4,359,825. He said up until 2016 tax abatements on vacant buildings were only allowed for three years, but since that time abatements can be offered for 10 years and that’s what QES was asking for.
Snyder advised the council members to explore consequences and benefits of that time period before they’re asked to approve the resolution because then it will be binding.
Council President Larry Siegel said the town is receiving taxes on the building now, although the amount is decreasing, but with the abatement it will go to zero for the first year but it’ll also add significant jobs, economic development.
The council approved the resolution granting the 10 years.
TURKEY CREEK DAM TRANSFERED
Snyder also spoke on behalf of Turkey Creek Dam Conservancy and presented the council with a boundary survey showing an area where the dam and the accessory structures to the dam are located and said after a lot of digging it was discovered the town has owned that part of land since the 1920s. The town was being asked to sign a quit claim deed to transfer title to the Turkey Creek Dam & Dike Conservancy District. Once that’s transferred the conservancy will be responsible to maintain and repair the dam.
Snyder said if the conservancy is going to maintain and repair the dam they need access to it on all sides so the council was asked to grant easement if the conservancy needs to access the dam via Veteran’s Park.
In addition, the conservancy was asking the town to enter into an agreement like the one they’ve had with the Department of Natural Resources where the town would provide personnel to maintain lake levels for Syracuse Lake, which also affects the levels of Mud Lake and Lake Wawasee.
The council approved the quit claim, granted the easement and agreement to provide personnel to check the dam's gates and maintain the lake levels.
TAX ABATEMENT
A public hearing was held on a resolution for tax abatement for Aluminum Insights. Snyder said the resolution was passed in January and the public hearing was supposed to be held last month but an error by The Goshen News for the ad delayed that until Tuesday. No one spoke for or against the tax abatement and the council approved the 10-year abatement on both the real and personal property.
Snyder said it is a new business and they plan to add 15 employees with total salaries of $717,600 and the cost of construction is $3.35 million.
The council was asked to approve another tax abatement request from Legacy Wood Products. The resolution shows the company currently has three employees with salaries of $100,000. Legacy wants to add seven more employees with additional salaries of $210,000 andreal estate improvements of $275,000 for two lots in the new technical park. The company will also spend $48,000 on new equipment. The abatement for Legacy Wood is also for 10 years for both real and personal property.
FORMER SCHOOL REZONING SHELVED
The council rescinded ordinance 2021-03, which rezoned the old Syracuse Elementary School. The rezoning request was for John’s Butcher Shop and the plans changed because a funding partner passed away. Snyder said since the ordinance was never recorded he suggested the council rescind the ordinance so those conditions are not imposed on a new purchaser and the property will revert back to the original zoning.
In other business the council:
• Approved and accepted a bid from HRP Construction, South Bend as the low bidder on a new access drive and utility extensions at the new industrial park with a bid of $241,718.
• Approved an ordinance amending an ordinance regarding the disposal of grass clippings, limbs, brush and debris. The amendment states clippings, etc. may be placed in areas adjacent to the public right of way for removal by the town but this is not to include cut down trees.
• Approved an easement agreement with Kim Richardson for the southwest corner of Main and Brooklyn to widen the curve for Polywood. They agreed to pay Richardson $1,500 for that access.
• Approved a notice to proceed with Phend & Brown for construction on Main and Brooklyn.
• Approved an agreement for easement in the business tech park for lots 2, 3 and 5 to vacate the 20-foot utility easement and the 40-foot drive easement to be replaced with a 60-foot-wide utility easement.
• Approved an ordinance establishing the American Recovery Plan Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Grant Fund.
• Approved the purchase of a new backhoe at the cost of $89,917.
• Heard the Parks Department is planning a Touch a Truck event for May 1 and the Farmer’s Market is opening May 3.
