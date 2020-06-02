GOSHEN — Former Elkhart County Sheriff Brad Rogers looks poised to unseat longtime county commissioner Mike Yoder after Tuesday’s primary election.
Rogers leads Yoder by nearly 2,800 votes, holding about 59.6% of the vote to Yoder’s 40.4%, according to results as they currently stand. If he wins, Rogers would be Republican nominee for the commissioners’ office’s District 2 seat that Yoder currently holds.
“Obviously I’m pleased and humbled that many people voted for me. We’re excited about it,” Rogers said of the current totals. “I’m considering it a win for myself. I haven’t heard from Mike Yoder. I think it’s pretty much academic from here.”
Yoder, who’s seeking his fifth term as commissioner, said he thought the race would’ve been closer than the current margin of 20 percentage points.
“The 60/40 as it is now is pretty surprising. I would’ve expected something close,” Yoder said. “It is what it is, and it’s part of the job. But I’m surprised at the percentages.”
The race isn’t officially over. The totals provided by the Elkhart County Election Board Tuesday night represent ballots cast by people who voted in person Tuesday at local vote centers, or who voted in person early, or voted through absentee ballots by mail.
According to County Clerk Chris Anderson, about 10,800 ballots were mailed to voters this year. About 6,700 were returned by the primaries and counted.
But about 4,000 more mail-in ballots remain outstanding.
Of those, about 1,500 are in the election board’s possession. Anderson said those are expected to be counted Thursday. The remaining approximately 2,500 ballots are still out and have until Friday at noon to be mailed to the election board, provided they were postmarked by today.
The COVID-19 pandemic created havoc with Indiana’s primary election schedule and routines. For Elkhart County, that included a drastically higher number of ballots sent to voters to fill out away from vote centers and then mail them back in.
If Rogers officially captures the Republican nomination for commissioner, he’ll face Democrat Donald Brown in the general election in November.
Rogers is currently commander of the Elkhart County Jail, a job he returned to after his time as sheriff ended at the end of 2018 due to term limits.
JUDGE RACES
An Elkhart County judge will likely be unseated by a local attorney, and another judge remains in a close race for her seat.
Attorney Christopher Spataro holds more than half the votes in the race for the Republican nomination for judge of Superior Court 5. Results show him leading at 52.5%.
“I am so thankful for all the friends that helped me. I am thankful to God and my family and friends for all the help,” Spataro said. “I’m just very pleased with the way things worked out.”
A victory for Spataro would mean he would succeed current Judge Charles Wicks when his term expires at the end of this year. Wicks had 18.3% of the vote by Tuesday night.
Attorney Eric Kinsman remains in second place for that race with about 29.2% of the vote. No Democrats are running for that position.
Meanwhile, Superior Court 1 Judge Kristine Osterday is holding a tight lead to retain her position.
Osterday currently has about 52.6% of the vote, ahead of her opponent, attorney Martin McCloskey, who has 47.4% of the vote.
“It’s not where I want to be, but I thank the voters of Elkhart County for turning out and supporting me. I just hope that we hold,” Osterday said. “I thank everybody for their support. We’ll just wait and see what happens.”
If she wins the nomination, she’ll go into the general election in November unopposed since no Democrats are running in that race.
Osterday is seeking her first elected term as judge. She was appointed to the court in 2018 following the death of Judge Evan Roberts.
ELKHART COUNTY COUNCIL REPUBLICANS
With about 4,000 absentee ballots yet to be counted, it appeared as of Tuesday night that both of the Elkhart County Council Republican at-large incumbents seeking one of three available Republican nominations had secured enough votes to retain their slots in the November general election.
At the close of the polls Tuesday, Tom Stump, of Goshen, had secured 8,587 votes, or 22.73% of the total vote, while fellow incumbent Tina Wenger, of Goshen, had secured 8,392 votes, or 22.21% of the total vote.
Rounding out the top three Republican vote-getters was Adam Bujalski, of Goshen, who ended up with 6,059 votes, or 16.04% of the total vote.
Unsuccessful in their bids to secure one of the three available Republican seats were: Rick Stauffer, of Elkhart, who secured 5,628 votes, or 14.90% of the total vote; Jeff Peterman, of Bristol, who secured 5,099 votes, or 13.50% of the total vote; and Kelbi Veenstra, of Nappanee, who secured 4,017 votes, or 10.63% of the total vote.
DEMOCRATIC WINS
For the Democrats, who also had three available seats in the Elkhart County Council at-large race, it appeared as of Tuesday night that candidate Susie Meeks-Wade, of Bristol, had secured the top slot with 4,019 votes, or 23.10% of the total vote.
“I’m really excited. That’s awesome,” Meeks-Wade said of her potential win during a phone call late Tuesday evening, though she admitted that the large number of uncounted ballots still had her a bit nervous for the final vote totals. “I mean, this is an unprecedented time. So, I’m definitely nervous. But I do think it’s awesome that so many people voted by mail. I would love to see more people do that in the future. But I’m definitely happy with the way things are looking so far, so we’ll have to wait and see how it turns out.”
Securing the second highest vote total for the Democrats Tuesday was Paul Steury, of Goshen, who earned 3,183 votes, or 18.30% of the total vote.
Rounding out the top three vote-getters was Oxana Werbiansky, of Elkhart, who received 2,243 votes, or 12.89% of the total vote.
Zanzer R. Anderson, of Elkhart, who took in 2,238 votes, or 12.86% of the total vote, meaning the uncounted ballots could still be a factor in the outcome and the third spot. The other candidates are: Ce Cey Eldridge, of Elkhart, who secured 2,196 votes, or 12.62% of the total vote; Camden Chaffee, of Elkhart, who secured 1,868 votes, or 10.74% of the total vote; and James (Jay) H. Little, of Elkhart, who secured 1,651 votes, or 9.49% of the total vote.
The top three Republican and Democrat vote-getters will go on to the November general election, where again, the top three candidates will win the seats.
OTHER RACES
As of late Tuesday the Associated Press reported Curt Nisly, the incumbent Republican in Indiana House District 22, was leading challenger Bill Dixon 4,530 votes to 3,156 votes. The district covers portions of southern Elkhart County and Kosciusko County.
In the Democrat primary for Indiana House District 49, Amanda Qualls defeated Joe Lehman 2,210 to 617 votes. Qualls will face Christy Stutzman, the incumbent Republican in the November general election.
