NORTH MANCHESTER — Paris and Becky Ball-Miller recently gave $1.25 million to their alma mater Manchester University.
The Ball-Millers have designated a $1 million planned gift to the Arden and Charmaine Ball Endowed Scholarship Fund, which gives preference to first-generation college students who major in peace studies, religion or environmental studies, according to a statement from Manchester.
They are also giving $250,000 over five years, with $150,000 more to the endowed scholarship, $50,000 going to The Manchester Fund and $50,000 to the Manchester Bold New Initiatives Fund, university officials stated in their news release.
The $45 million Manchester Bold capital campaign is raising money for the endowment and scholarships, The Manchester Fund, new initiatives and upgrading Otho Winger Memorial Hall.
The Ball-Millers have often said that "we are simply trustees of the resources provided to us and all that we have is on loan. We are committed to and intentional about our stewardship and generosity — to help in ways that will better this world now and in the years to follow."
The Manchester College couple implemented a stringent financial plan early in their marriage which allowed them to acquire Troyer Foods in Goshen by structuring and financing a leveraged buyout, the statement reads. With the aid of staff and multiple acquisitions, the company grew into a successful supplier of service, equipment and foods in the region served by its Goshen headquarters and Bloomington distribution center.
Following their philosophy of stewardship, the Ball-Millers created an Employee Stock Ownership Plan and funded it with the 100% of the shares of company, before retiring.
Now living in Celebration, Florida, they are enjoying retirement and find great joy in exploring the world, the statement reads
Becky earned a Bachelor of Science in biology and environmental studies from Manchester in 1982. She served 10 years on the Board of Trustees (January 1999 to August 2007).
Paris earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting in 1981. He also served on the board from January 2012 to August 2018.
They have given nearly $700,000 to Manchester over the decades, once even taking out a loan to help the trustees meet a $1 million challenge to gain a $1-for-$1 matching grant, the release reads.
"I see it as an investment in the future of students and the culture the college exudes," Becky said at the time. "I'm a firm believer that investing in missions like Manchester College has the power to change the world."
Both come from families of modest means, university officials stated, and Paris was the first in his family to graduate from college.
The Arden and Charmaine Ball Endowed Scholarship Fund is named for Becky's parents. Arden graduated from Manchester in 1963 and was later honored as Alumni of the Year. With his wife by his side, he was a pastor at Church of the Brethren churches and completed his career with 19 years as director of Camp Alexander Mack in Milforda.