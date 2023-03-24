FORT WAYNE — Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend announced Tuesday that he has appointed Associate Superintendent of Catholic Schools David Maugel as the new superintendent of Catholic Schools for the diocese.
Maugel, who was principal of NorthWood High School in the Wa-Nee school district from 2006-2021, will take over the top leadership role from Joseph Brettnacher on July 1. Brettnacher announced his retirement on March 20.
In a statement from Brettnacher regarding Maugel’s appointment he stated, “David has spent the last two years as one of our two outstanding associate superintendents; Mr. Jeff Kieffer is the other. Mr. Maugel will do an excellent job overseeing our 43 schools to ensure students excel spiritually, academically, socially and physically. David is a devout Catholic and active St. John the Evangelist member in Goshen, Indiana. His faith and experience in Catholic and secondary education will serve the diocese well.”
Brettnacher’s statement went on to list Maugel’s involvements in committees with the Catholic Schools Office including: heading the High School Principal’s Curriculum Committee, Aspiring Catholic Leaders Program, New Principals Committee and Special Education Committee. He has provided teacher development through Professional Learning Community Philosophies and is experienced in strategic planning as well as numerous other duties.
Maugel has received numerous awards throughout his career in education, including the IASP District 2 Principal of the Year in 2010, 2013 and 2016. In 2016, he was named the Indiana High School Principal of the Year. He was selected as an expert evaluator to serve the U.S. Department of Education in 2012, reviewing TIF 4 grants. He has also served on the Indiana State School Music Association and Indiana Association of School Principals and as a mentor for the Indiana Principal Leadership Institute.
The diocese has four high schools and 39 either K through sixth grade or K through eighth grade schools.
EXCITED ABOUT THE FUTURE
Maugel said, “I’ve been blessed to work for Dr. Joe and Jeff Kieffer. They’ve been great mentors to me as I made the transitions from public schools to Catholic schools.”
He said this was the first time in his career in education that he wasn’t in a single building. “Working from offices and traveling this much was a whole new thing for me,” he said.
He explained rather than he and the other associate superintendent splitting the diocese, which covers 10 counties, they instead split duties.
“We each had our niche,” he said, adding that Jeff is outstanding in data collection, functionalities of spread sheets, reporting and very detailed oriented, while Maugel’s niche was professional development for principals, leadership development and curriculum development.
“It really is a team effort in the CSO; we have shared responsibilities and lots of cross training because we could be in any school at any time,” he said.
In his new role, Maugel envisions traveling just as much, maybe more to the Fort Wayne side for meetings with Bishop Rhoades and the Curia.
He said, “Dr. Joe is an outstanding representation of very humble servant leadership as he supports pastors and principals in their ministry of Catholic education. It’s been great for me to see as I move into this position.”
He said that mentorship has been “a pivotal piece as I married my faith and career to make a vocation.”
Maugel said he wants to continue to build on the “great things that Dr. Joe Brettnacher, Jeff Kieffer and principals have accomplished throughout the last four years,” including:
• Continuing to develop growth through the alignment of Strategic and School Improvement plans with professional development approaches to ensure the mission of creating saints through the ministry of education.
• Seeking to assist principals with developing knowledge, skills and implementing systems that will meet the needs of every child in the care of Catholic schools in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.
• Increasing the use of cohort systems to create communal opportunities to learn from one another as well as experts in Catholic identity, academics and excellence.
Maugel explained that they set up nine different cohorts throughout the diocese with three-six schools per cohort based on geographical locations.
“If they can’t get a hold of us in the CSO they have the option to reach out to colleagues in the cohort and it helps foster stronger relationships with colleagues that they can rely on,” he explained.
He said, “The exciting thing is many of our principals are asking for this. We have a willing group of administrators willing to learn and grow and continue their formation.”
Maugel said Catholic education faces the same challenges as public education with staff shortages and said he will “always try to continue the work of Dr. Joe’s vision the last two years of providing just wages for teachers, staff and administration. Our teachers are very grateful for Dr. Joe’s vision and Bishop Rhoades’s approval of the increase in teacher’s wages of $10,000 over the last two years. That’s pretty unheard of.”
Maugel expressed gratitude to state legislators for the choice voucher system in Indiana. Maugel said while he received many blessings in public education over 29 years, it’s great that families have the choice in education of public, private or parochial.
“On a personal level it has helped me grown in my faith and formation as I’m so embedded in it on a daily basis," he said. "I didn’t realize the graces and blessings I would experience — it’s been remarkable.”
Maugel explained what he is most looking forward to in his new role. “I’m really excited about the ideas we’ve already started having conversations about of building up skill sets and knowledge bases and also how to give feedback to teachers in the classroom and differing systems to find professional development to match their needs, as well as increasing their spiritual development as well as academic development. I think we have a good plan and I’m excited to see what happens.
“I definitely feel blessed and thankful for Dr. Joe’s and Jeff’s mentorship and Bishop Rhoades having faith in me in this appointment. I know God’s going to guide me through this process.”
Maugel said when people tell him they want to see what he’s going to do he responds, “It’s what we’re going to do together as we follow Christ’s guidance in this ministry of education. No one person does this alone we need the support of families, teachers, administrators and clergy. Our faith talks about communal for a reason — through communal we can do anything along with our faith in Christ.”
Maugel and his wife Dawn live in Wakarusa. They have three grown sons.