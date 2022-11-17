GOSHEN — Former NBA player Donte Greene appeared for an initial hearing in Elkhart County Circuit Court on a Level 5 felony charge of attempted robbery Thursday. The hearing took place via video conferencing from his home in Maryland.
Judge Michael Christofeno entered a preliminary plea of not guilty for Greene, and later appointed a public defender to represent him.
Greene, 34, of Waldorf, Maryland, was arrested Nov. 8 by Goshen police on charges of robbery, intimidation, and interfering in the reporting of a crime after officers were dispatched to Phillips 66, 1819 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 12:36 a.m. to investigate a report.
Officers were called to the area due to a report made by an employee of the attached Taco Bell of a drunk driver who had entered the building. Greene was not charged with any driving infractions.
According to court documents, a clerk at the gas station stated to officers that Greene told him to “give him all the money” before making threatening motions. When the cashier pulled out his phone to call 911, the charging affidavit reads, Greene told him not to.
Surveillance footage reportedly confirms Greene allegedly talking with the clerk and then walking around the store, then taking items out of his pocket and taking his shirt off before reportedly lunging at the cashier. Police also said in the affidavit that Greene did not have a weapon, nor did he take anything from the store.
Greene played college basketball for the Syracuse Orange before being selected in the 2008 NBA Draft for the Memphis Grizzles, and later played for the Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, the Reno Bighorns, the Boston Celtics, the Brooklyn Nets, among others, and played for several teams located outside the United States as well during his time as a pro baller. His last known affiliation was with the Taichung Wagor Suns of T1 League of Taiwan, signing on Oct. 7, 2021, although he did not make the league’s final rosters.
If convicted of the Nov. 8 attempted robbery, the advisory sentence is three years, with a maximum term of six years for aggravating circumstances.
Christofeno granted Greene a public defender after finding Green to be indigent. Greene told the judge that he is not currently employed but suspended.
A pre-trial conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 15, with a trial status conference at 8:30 a.m. May 11, and a jury trial is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 5.
ADONIS BLAKE
Adonis Blake, 22, Ingalls, Indiana, was in court on Thursday to request further proceedings for a robbery he’s accused of dating back to Oct. 6, 2020.
He and Morgan Carlson, 21, of Greenfield, were arrested for the robbery of a man at a local parking lot.
Blake’s trial was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 20 with a trial status conference at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 23.
DUSTIN YODER
The court saw Dustin Yoder for an initial hearing for a June 26 death.
Yoder is accused of causing the death of Kyla Yoder by operating a vehicle with a controlled schedule 1 or 2 substance in his blood, a Level 4 felony.
Officers said Yoder, 33, was driving a motorcycle west on Ind. 120 and lost control while driving, hitting mailboxes and street signs. He was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for injuries to his arm, head and stomach, but his passenger, Kylah Yoder, 33, died at the scene.
During the initial hearing, a preliminary plea of not guilty was entered. The Level 4 felony comes with it an advisory sentence of six years and up to six additional years added for aggravating circumstances. Yoder’s pretrial conference is scheduled for Dec. 15, with a trial status conference on May 11, and a jury trial at 8:30 a.m. June 5.