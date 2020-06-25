GOSHEN — Former Goshen mayor Allan Kauffman, a Democrat, is seeking the District 4 seat on the Goshen school board in the Nov. 3 election.
Candidate filing for the school board race begins July 1. School board races are non-partisan.
In his announcement, Kauffman said, “My father, Paul Kauffman, was on the school board when I was a student at Goshen High School. Back then, school board members were appointed, not elected. I believe dad was the first blue collar worker in Goshen to be appointed. Prior board members had primarily been professional people and business owners. The City Council was discussing who its appointment would be. One council member, Dr. Eddie Baxter, our family podiatrist and friend of my parents, nominated dad, a factory worker at Western Rubber. Terms in those days were three years with a three-term maximum. Dad served his nine years and was well respected.”
Kauffman’s said in his news release, “I’ve considered running for school board in the past to follow in dad’s footsteps. However, the timing was never right, as I served on the City Council and as mayor. Now I feel the time is right.”
Kauffman served 18 years as Goshen’s mayor.
“Public schools are facing big challenges, especially in diverse communities like Goshen,” Kauffman said. “Our state has the most expansive voucher system in the nation, to the detriment of public schools. Legislators don’t show Indiana teachers respect by paying them less than average and less than their profession deserves. It’s no wonder there is a teacher shortage around the state. I’ve worked with state legislators in the past, helping them understand consequences of their decisions to local government. I hope to be able to do the same for public schools.”
Keith Goodman currently holds the District 4 seat.
District 4 consists of the area south of College Avenue in Elkhart Township and extending to the Harrison and Jackson township lines to the west and south. On the east side of the Elkhart River the district extends generally north to Plymouth Avenue and south to take in the Waterford Crossing subdivision. A complete view of District 4 and other Goshen school board districts can be viewed online at www.goshenschools.org/public-records/school-board-district-maps.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.