GOSHEN — An attorney who for years helped handle code enforcement cases for the city has found himself the subject of just such a case.
Central to the case is a Goshen property owned by former city attorney Larry Barkes, who for decades handled the city’s legal matters as a contracted lawyer and then as head of the city’s legal department.
The property at 1503 Garland Drive is in The Meadows of College Green subdivision on the city’s southeast side.
According to a report provided by the Goshen Fire Department, firefighters responded to a house fire at the property the afternoon of Dec. 12, 2020. The house, which had long served as Barkes’ primary residence, sustained extensive damage, and plans to demolish and replace the home began shortly after the fire.
NEIGHBORS WANT CLEANUP
According to longtime neighbor Phil Biscan, whose home at 1611 Kentfield Way is located down the street from the Barkes’ property, he and several other neighbors have grown increasingly frustrated in recent months over what they feel is a slower-than-expected clean-up of the property.
“I mean, I just want it cleaned up, and so do other neighbors,” Biscan said. “I want him to be a good neighbor, which he hasn’t been.”
Biscan noted that demolition work at the site did eventually begin this spring, though he described the work as sporadic, and often taking place during the late evening or early morning hours when neighbors were trying to sleep. He also took issue with the demolition work starting well before an actual demolition permit had been issued by the city.
“Demolition went on day and night — 1 a.m., 2 a.m., 3 a.m., 4 a.m., 5 a.m. — and junk just got thrown out in the yard,” Biscan said. “Nothing got hauled away. I mean, we’ve been living with this thing, you know? This has been a nightmare.”
On Tuesday, a Goshen News staff member visited the site and two men were seen working to stack wood salvaged from the home and mowing the yard.
THE ALLEGED VIOLATION
After making several calls to the city’s Building Department and Code Compliance Office in early May complaining about the accumulating debris at the site, Biscan noted that a code compliance officer was eventually dispatched to the property on May 24, and a subsequent inspection of the site revealed an alleged violation of Goshen City Code.
According to Dale Schrock, code compliance officer with the city, that code violation involved Section 6.10.1.4(b)(2), which bars city residents from allowing the accumulation of materials on real estate or on a residential porch or patio if the accumulation creates a home for rodents or insects. Such materials include, but are not limited to: brush, metals, rubber, concrete, plastics, wood products, cardboard boxes, garbage, litter, trash, refuse and rubbish.
Per the May 24 violation notice, Barkes was given until June 11 to abate the alleged violation and bring the property into compliance with city code.
“The city of Goshen strives to work cooperatively with residents and property owners to achieve a safe, attractive, healthy community,” Schrock wrote in the notice of code violation. “To that end, we ask you to help us by addressing and fixing the above situation by the compliance date noted above. Failure to address the violations could result in issuance of a citation(s) and having the matter turned over to the City’s Legal Department.”
According to Mark Brinson, head of the city’s building department, that June 11 date came and went, and a subsequent inspection of the property revealed there had been little or no compliance with the original violation notice.
“The code enforcement officer conducted a follow-up inspection on June 11 and concluded the property was not in compliance,” Brinson said. “A second and final notice was issued on the same day. No extensions have been granted.
“The code enforcement officer has forwarded this case to the Goshen Legal Department,” Brinson added. “Due to a conflict of interest, the legal department has consulted with an outside attorney, but has not contracted with an attorney, pending further review of the case.”
Brinson acknowledged that demolition work at the site is ongoing, if at an admittedly slow pace.
“Since the demolition permit was issued on May 28, the city building inspector has visited the site on several occasions,” Brinson said. “There is demolition activity occurring on a daily basis and progress is being made, although it is moving slowly.”
PREFERENTIAL TREATMENT?
For Biscan, the slow pace of the property’s clean-up is a symptom of what he sees as city government officials having shown preferential treatment to one of their own.
But according to Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, that allegation couldn’t be further from the truth.
“Once this came to my attention, I got with the appropriate city staff and said, ‘OK, we need to treat this one just like anyone else in the city, and we just need to make sure that we’re doing the same processes, the same notices, the same time periods, and just keep moving forward until we get to a point where it gets better for the neighborhood,’” Stutsman said. “Whenever we have a property that is blighted for some reason, or violating some city ordinance or code, we always reach out directly to that property owner to try and work something out before we go down the road of any enforcement action.”
The mayor added that he is aware of the perceptions the public may adopt in this case.
“... It’s unique, and I understand where the community is coming from, and I can see why they think there’s preferential treatment,” Stutsman said. “I want to reassure everybody that there isn’t preferential treatment in this scenario, and if I would have become aware of it earlier, staff would have known about it earlier, and we would have started the process earlier as well.”
Barkes offered a similar sentiment when addressing the charge that the city had been going easy on him.
“I don’t believe that’s true at all,” Barkes said. “If you look at the enforcement actions we do, when we get anybody who is trying to make an effort to make the improvements, we give them a lot of leeway. And I think we should give them a lot of leeway.”
Barkes said he feels city officials may have actually over-corrected a bit when it comes to his case in an effort to avoid any semblance of favoritism.
“During that entire period of time, there was work being done almost daily,” Barkes said of the time following his initial violation notice. “If we get somebody out there on a normal citation that’s doing that, we’d let them alone. I don’t know why they thought it was more important to deal with me differently than they did other people.
“And I realize that they were getting complaints from some of the neighbors, but there are also some neighbors who have been very supportive,” Barkes added. “And it wasn’t like we were working on it one or two days a week. And we didn’t have a ton of people, I’ll grant you that. But we were getting it done.”
Speaking to what’s next for the property, Stutsman noted that he had a sit-down conversation with Barkes on June 23 to discuss next steps. While those steps could potentially include the city taking Barkes to court to force the property’s clean-up, his anticipation is such action will not be needed.
“Larry has said it’s his full intent to have the property cleaned up in the next 10 days, weather permitting,” Stutsman said of the June 23 conversation. “He realizes the severity of this. He realizes the position the city is in because of his position with the city. So, I have every confidence that within the next 10 days we’re going to see some drastic changes with this clean-up.
“Our main goal in the city is to always be able to connect and work with the residents and the businesses so that we never get to the point where anybody is having to spend dollars in court,” Stutsman added. “So, hopefully we won’t have to take any of those next steps. But like I said, if we have to, we will. We’re not going to give special treatment.”
