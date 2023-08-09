A former Fairfield High School coach has died.
Steve Proctor, a former Fairfield Falcons girls basketball coach and predecessor of now former coach Brodie Garber, died in a motocycle crash, according to a post on his daughter Ali Proctor's Facebook page. Proctor's death was also reported by WHME 46 Sports radio in South Bend.
"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my father, Steve Proctor," Ali Proctor said in the post. "He was traveling home from New Hampshire to Indiana when he was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident. Thank you to everyone who has already reached out with kind words, prayers and condolences."
Garber released a statement on X reading: "Saddened at the passing of my friend. Steve loved basketball, but loved his players more. He changed the trajectory of girls basketball at Fairfield. They don't make 'em like Steve Proctor anymore."
Updates to follow as they become available.