MOSCOW — While the world watches Ukraine, economies, businesses and individuals worldwide continue to struggle. No country or individual is immune, but Russian digital marketing contractor Vladimir Gromozdin said the conflict poses a unique struggle for international contractors who hail from Russia.
A former Goshen High School foreign exchange student, Gromozdin spent most of his life in Novosibirsk, Siberia, in Russia. He made his way to the United States for the first time in the summer of 2009, where he stayed with Goshen residents Scott and Lisa Puckett and their four children.
Gromozdin, 27, now lives in Moscow, contracting for a New York-based company in digital marketing. As a contracted employee, Gromozdin receives pay in the currency that the company he is currently working for provides it — in this case, U.S. dollars. Recent U.S. sanctions, perspectives, as well as steps taken by the Russian government have made Gromozdin’s ability to earn income as a contracted worker all the more difficult.
“The bank I was actually using before is one that is under sanctions now, so I had to create a new bank account in another big Russian bank, which is not under sanctions so I can still receive money.”
In addition to this, the week after the situation in Ukraine began, Russia imposed a standard to help keep money inside the country. Due to the conflict, 80% of international income received in foreign currency is now being automatically converted in rubles.
“What I used to do historically is when I would get money, I’d keep them as dollars and only exchange to rubles whenever I want to, if I want to buy some Russian stock or I need money,” Gromozdin said. “Well now it’s obligation — I have to exchange them for rubles and with the current ruble devaluation process — it’s lost 60% of its value compared to U.S. dollars — it gets a bit concerning because I would like to diversify my capital.”
To exchange the money back into U.S. currency, Russians must pay a 12% commission.
“It’s by no means profitable to do these exchanges,” he explained.
Additional economic limits placed on the U.S. dollar include the lack of ability to withdraw a total of more than $10,000 until September. If the money is in rubles, there is not a limit.
“It causes trouble to probably the smallest percentage of population because most people would be using rubles, but those who do use the currency — like technically I’m an expert in my services overseas and I receive payments in U.S. dollars — I was the one who was affected.”
In addition to this, Gromozdin said international colleagues in his field are struggling due to companies refusing to work Russians. It’s created such difficulties for Gromozdin that he’s planning to be working outside of Russia in the coming weeks.
“For some companies, that makes sense and can be easily understood, but some companies, and some claims, they seem to be ridiculous to me and some people around me,” he said. “I read this morning while checking on the news that Cardiff Philharmonic Orchestra said that they are cancelling their Tchaikovsky concert because he’s a Russian composer, who died like 129 years ago.”
Gromozdin called this type of protest "more like a performance act instead of something real."
For Gromozdin as a digital marketing contractor, the recent halt of Russian-based subscriptions of Adobe (a marketing and document solutions company), Figma (a collaborative interface design software program), and Jira (a developer task tracking tool) has the potential to be damaging to his business. Another is Upwork, a company that specializes in connecting business with contractors or freelancers internationally. Had Gromozdin not recently begun working as a full-time contractor for the New York-based company he works for, he would be in dire straits.
“For a significant amount of time, Upwork was my main source of income,” he explained. “Since I’m working with this U.S. company and I get paid directly, I don’t care about Upwork, but many of my friend developers, they were hired through Upwork, and Upwork said ‘We are basically removing all the contractors from Russia and Belarus and all their employers from Russia and Belarus. Get whatever you have earned and your account will be canceled.’ Like, you have two weeks to find a new job or whatever it is and many people were working on a long-term basis. My friend was working for two years with the same company and now he won’t be able to do so or he would have to figure out a way to work with them directly.”
Gromozdin questioned the value of cancelling Russian contractors.
“That’s something I do not understand and many Russian people here don’t understand. Like, what’s the motivation behind it? You’re hurting people who most likely don’t have anything to do with it,” he said. “I presume it’s because if they don’t do it then they’re going to get shade from other people. They’re going to say, ‘Hey, you are paying to poor Russian dudes who work in Upwork, but they’re Russians and Russia had been claimed to invade Ukraine so you are doing a bad thing,’ but I, by no stretch of the imagin(ation), think that’s a smart thing to say and it’s kind of arrogant, but many brands are doing it.”
Gromozdin attributes companies like McDonald’s, Coca Cola and KFC’s halt in Russia to the fact that people have a tendency to consider governments and their people as one.
“One of the things that bother me the most is many people and companies, they get down to associating Russians and the Russian government — or U.S. and U.S. government, or Ukrainians and Ukrainian government — as a whole thing so instead of individuals. There is no diversifications,” he said. “Right now, from Russia propaganda, ‘Ukrainians’ are bad; from Ukraine and the U.S., ‘Russians’ had started the invasions, while the truth is it’s always individuals, and most people I know they by no means wanted this.”
The hatred is further intensified by social media, wherein, general conduct rules are being modified.
“Right now, based on what I see on the internet, regardless of whether any of the parties is right, it seems like the word ‘Russian’ is being used as a toxic word. Like it’s really bad to be Russian right now from perspective of international community looking at you and no one really wants to and has time to learn the details. Right now, the main idea is ‘Russians are bad.’ If you go on Reddit, you’re going to get downvoted a lot if you say something or mention that you are Russian.”
Meta Platforms announced on Thursday that they will allow Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russian officials and Russian soldiers surrounding the conflict, a Reuter’s article indicates.
An internal email reads, “As a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine we have temporarily made allowances for forms of political expression that would normally violate our rules like violent speech such as ‘death to the Russian invaders.’”
Gromozdin says it’s not the right way to approach the situation.
“I would presume that wishing death to anyone, regardless of their political status, or military status, is a bad thing,” said Gromozdin. “Imagine the opposite situation — which is a hypothetical one — Facebook suddenly says, ‘death to American occupants in Iraq would be not considered hate speech.’ Everyone probably would be offended by that. … It’s not fair and it’s a biased opinion on that matter.”
Gromozdin says he chooses to remain updated on all opinions about the Ukraine conflict. He’s not a watcher of television, but through YouTube, he sees "a lot of propaganda on both sides." Older generations tend to trust that their president is doing the right thing, while the U.S. media features a differing opinion.
“Most Russian people, they don’t really trust any media because right now unless you are in the warzone, there’s no way you are going to know what is happening because there is the fog of war; there is enemy intelligence that tries to either mislead you or publish some fake news — and, of course, if there is something that goes wrong by no means is your media going to tell you about that. So pretty much everyone I know, they just agree that there is no way they can know the truth and so we are just praying until it’s all over.”
As for national news, Gromozdin chose only to watch the official statement made by Putin.
“The official position of the government is that there are Nazis in Ukraine who are discriminating (against) Russian-speaking populations who do not speak Ukrainian,” he said. Along with helping those Russians, he added that he heard there "were plans of placing nuclear weapons in Ukraine that would be a threat to Russia and basically this special operation is to prevent Ukraine from having nuclear weapons and discriminating Russians. That’s the official statement.”
Two days ago, Russia passed a law stating that discrediting Russian military in any way would be considered a criminal offense, so Gromozdin remained cautious to present his opinions on the "special operation."
“This [special operation] is something that’s on the top of everyone’s mind," he said. "People are, daily, checking the news. Everyone is worried. Everyone is freaking out and nervous because it was very unexpected.”
When asked how he personally feels about the conflict, Gromozdin said, “generally sad.”
“I don’t think that anyone benefits from this situation,” he said. “Every side of the argument usually thinks that they are right and the other side is wrong. ... I’m very sad that this happened. I’m pretty sure that there are a lot of innocent people who got hurt on both sides and I don’t see how a conflict like this could (be) beneficial to anyone, and it’s sad that some people at the top could not negotiate, could not decide how to solve the problem and they decided to use brute force and it doesn’t seem like anyone is going to back off.”
In Moscow, there have been several attempts to hold anti-war protests, but they were for the most part unsuccessful. Gromozdin said he inadvertently walked into those protests and was questioned because he was carrying his camera. He was questioned by the police.
“Imagine you are in a country and you don’t think it was a good move," he said. "You are part of the anti-war community. Now suddenly, you are not someone who was against this stuff; you are ‘Russian.’ You are as bad as those who might have initiated it.
"Russian government and Russians, we disagree in many questions and it is very naïve to say that Putin represents all the Russians and all the Russians support Putin. There are so many people who disagree with him and they are limited in expressing their disagreement even though they do it.”
Gromozdin said that while there are people in Russia who support the Ukraine invasion, most people just want peace.
“All the reasonable Russian people — and I believe that it applies to the reasonable U.S. people — they don’t want war,” Gromozdin said. “What they want is their family to be safe. They want their kids to have the future, they want their kids to go to school, take care of their parents, grandparents, do good work, pet a cat, and that’s what everybody deeply desires here and regardless of which country you’re from — Ukraine, Russia, U.S. This is what most people want — not war, protests. And I feel that sometimes people tend to forget about that if there is crazy person doing outrageous things, he does not represent everyone.”
There’s not a lot that he feels he can do to stop the fighting, with protests being prevented and being in another country, so while the war rages on, Gromozdin says he’s doing what he can for himself.
“I always try to live by the rule: set your house in perfect order before criticizing the world,” he said. “That’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to do my work as good as I can, especially during these tough times because when things are going to get worse, at least this is something to rely on. I’m only trying to do whatever I can control. I can take care of my family, parents, pets, and that’s it.”
