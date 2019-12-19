GOSHEN — The White Horse bar in downtown Goshen has been sold and, baring any unforeseen issues, the new owners hope to have the building completely renovated and converted into a family-friendly restaurant by early next year.
That’s the word from Roger Nafziger, who along with his wife, Laurie, purchased the building in August at the urging of their son, Aaron Nafziger, current owner of Constant Spring bar in downtown Goshen.
“Aaron was looking to expand, and he actually looked at putting a family-friendly restaurant above Constant Spring on the second floor. But after considerable time and effort, he found out that he would have to put in a regular elevator to make it work, and the numbers just didn’t add up. It would just be too expensive,” Roger said of his son’s original expansion plans. “So then The White Horse went up for sale starting sometime last spring I believe, and Aaron convinced us to consider buying that. So we ended up buying the building at the end of August, and then Aaron and his kitchen manager at Constant Spring will operate a new restaurant out of that space.”
According to Roger, when he and his wife purchased the building, it needed a lot of TLC, and as such is undergoing a major clean-up and renovation.
“It’ll have all new mechanicals, and basically a whole new kitchen. So it’s going to be a fairly extensive remodeling project,” Roger said of the ongoing work. “So we’re hoping, if approval of the plans come through in the next month or two from both the state and the city, we’re hoping to be open sometime in the spring.”
Speaking to what the restaurant will look like, Roger said the plan is to have a bar area for those 21 years of age and older, with beer, wine and liquor available, though the focal point of the restaurant will be the main dining area and back patio, which will be open to all ages.
“It will definitely be more of a restaurant than a bar,” Roger said. “It will be open for lunch, and probably Sunday brunch. They’re really not sure yet. They’re still working all that out. And it’ll close at 9 or 10 p.m. It won’t be open until after midnight like Constant Spring or most bars would be.”
As for what the restaurant’s menu will look like, Roger said that, too, is still being worked out.
“They are experimenting with some things. I know the lunches will be soups and salads and sandwiches and so on, but as far as the dinner, they’re still working on that,” Roger said. “But I do know it will not be the same menu as Constant Spring. And once they come up with a menu and get a little more clarity on what they want to create there, then they’ll come up with a name for the restaurant.”
While admittedly still in the early stages of the redevelopment process, Roger said he’s been thrilled by the amount of positive feedback he and his family have been receiving regarding their plans for the new restaurant.
“Generally, we’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback on the planned changes there,” Roger said. “So we’re really hoping it becomes a place that is fun for people and that serves great food.”
Roger was in Elkhart Thursday morning for a hearing before the local Alcoholic Beverage Board, where he was seeking to obtain a three-way beer, wine and liquor license for the new establishment.
However, the board was not able to achieve a quorum due to the absence of several members, so the hearing was pushed back to the board’s next meeting set for Jan. 16.
