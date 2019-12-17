WARSAW — The reportedly former head of Kosciusko County Community Corrections, her former assistant and a Syracuse man on home detention have been charged in an alleged cover-up of a relationship between two of the defendants.
Criminal cases were filed against Anna Bailey of Walkerton, Taylor Pagan of Warsaw and Steven Gasaway of Syracuse Tuesday, and warrants were issued for their arrests.
Bailey faces Level 6 felony charges of obstruction of justice and official misconduct. Pagan and Gasaway are each charged with Level 6 felony counts of violating home detention orders.
The charges stem from an investigation by Syracuse police into allegations Kosciusko County Community Corrections staff made in October about the three. The case revealed evidence Pagan and Gasaway had a relationship that broke home detention rules for more than a month, and Bailey allegedly sought to cover it up.
Bailey had taken over supervision of Gasaway’s home detention case that month, and records indicated Gasaway was spending a “significant amount of time,” including spending the night, at Pagan’s home in Warsaw, police said in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
One employee told an investigator he was uncomfortable directly confronting Bailey about the violations since she and Pagan were seen having “overly friendly” and “unprofessional” interactions with Gasaway. Staff had instead raised concerns with the community corrections advisory board and were directed to contact police, the affidavit shows.
A few days after the report was made, an investigator went to Gasaway’s address in Syracuse and saw Pagan leave the home on the morning of Oct. 30, the affidavit shows.
Police spoke to Pagan about the situation, and she admitted she was at Gasaway’s apartment and that he had spent the night at her home on weekends. She refused to discuss her relationship with Pagan. Police also interviewed Gasaway, who said he’d been in community corrections since December 2018 and, at the time of the investigation, was under Bailey’s supervision. He asked whether Bailey knew he was being questioned, and refused to answer further questions, indicating, “he didn’t want to get anyone in trouble,” the affidavit shows.
'WHAT THE ... IS GOING ON?'
That same day, on Oct. 30, Bailey allegedly called a meeting with an employee, who secretly recorded the conversation under the investigator’s request. The recording indicates Bailey told the employee Pagan and Gasaway had been in a relationship for about a month. She also expresses anger about police following Pagan and taking her work mobile phone, the affidavit shows.
The document transcribes an expletive-fueled statement by Bailey from the recording. “I don’t know what the (expletive) is going on but now it’s time to tow the (expletive) line,” she’s quoted as saying. “If they’re following my (expletive) admin what the (expletive) is going on?”
Bailey then met with Gasaway and the employee for more than an hour. The investigator said several other meetings were recorded between Oct. 30 and 31 where Bailey advised Gasaway on, “what to say to stay out of trouble,” the affidavit shows. She also allegedly asked him if Pagan had deleted messages off her phone, concerned about what investigators could find.
She also spoke to an employee about how Gasaway could have strayed from approved locations as part of his home detention without community corrections staff knowing, and then discussed ways to justify the activity and cover it up, according to the document.
“Much effort was put into coordinating their stories, coloring their testimony, and covering up possible evidence,” the investigator states in the affidavit.
PAGE PURGE
One discussion centered on a pass Bailey signed to let Gasaway go to Pagan’s home. A page of the pass listed a rule that actually made the pass void, and Bailey allegedly talked about tearing out the page so nobody would see the rule, the affidavit shows.
After the Kosciusko County Prosecutor’s Office requested Gasaway’s file from community corrections, Bailey allegedly responded in November that the original file was missing. She instead sent copies of the file, apparently including a copy of the pass which was lacking the rule page, the affidavit shows.
Another community corrections employee later told the investigator Bailey had instructed him to take some documents from Gasaway’s file home, “to keep it safe.” The investigator reviewed those documents, and among them were Gasaway’s schedules, three complete passes and copies of the three passes with missing rules pages, according to the affidavit.
GPS data also indicated Gasaway was in the vicinity of Pagan’s home on a pass approved by Bailey on Sept. 21. He was also there eight more times, without approval, between Sept. 29 and Oct. 28. And then Pagan was at Gasaway’s home on Oct. 30, the affidavit shows.
The investigator cited home detention rules that prohibits participants from making unapproved stops and having unapproved visitors in their homes.
The cases and warrants were filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 3 Tuesday.
The Times-Union newspaper in Warsaw reported Dec. 12 Bailey had resigned as director of community corrections on Nov. 19. The report, which covered a special meeting of the KCCC Advisory Board, stated Barry Andrew was appointed interim director of the department in Bailey’s place.
