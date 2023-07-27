GOSHEN — James "Jim" Dubois has been named interim superintendent for Goshen Community Schools.
“To the board, thank you,” Dubois said during a special meeting Thursday evening. “I’ve had the chance to sit down with you guys and have conversations and I’ve appreciated that you all have the right heart for kids and to do the right thing for the school corporation and I appreciate that.”
Dubois retired as superintendent of Baugo Community Schools in 2019, where he served as superintendent for nearly a decade. Prior to that, Dubois served as an elementary school principal in the Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation from 1992-2000, a Regional Director at Structures of the Intellect or Bridges Learning Systems, Inc. from 2000-2003.
“I’ve always been impressed with the Goshen folks,” Dubois said. “As an educator in this area, I would always call someone over at Goshen for an idea of what they’re doing and how they’re doing things, because they had the right heart with the best for kids in mind.”
Upon retirement from public education, Dubois spent the last few years as Director of Educational Partnerships at Horizon Education Alliance from 2019-20 and founded Craftsman Mindset Enterprises LLC.
Board president Roger Nafziger told those in attendance at the special board meeting Thursday evening that the board has only just begun the process of searching to fill the permanent superintendent position and they expect it to take several months.
Dubois’ work agreement allows for extensions but is currently set to continue through the end of the first semester of the 20203-24 school year. Naziger added that if no long-term superintendent has been hired by December, they may consider extending the contract. Dubois’ contract is an hourly one, not a salary one, maxed at 40 hours as an independent contractor.
Dubois’ tenure is effective Thursday.