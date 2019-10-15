ELKHART — Forest River Inc. is pledging support to KOA Care Camps that is expected to exceed $1 million.
According to a news release from KOA, which operates campgrounds nationwide, the donation will ensure more children with cancer can experience the healing nature of camping through the newly created philanthropic collaboration.
Forest River manufactures RVs, buses, trailers and boats and will make a donation to Care Camps for every RV, boat, bus and trailer sold during the next five years. The total donation is expected to exceed $1 million, according to the news release from KOA. Forest River officials said they expect the donation effort to continue well after the first five-year period, and many Forest River employees have expressed their own interest for contributing to the cause.
“Forest River is committed to making a difference in the lives of children with cancer,” said Peter Liegl, CEO of Forest River. “I believe camping can be essential to your well-being, and we want to help create that experience for everyone — especially children who may not otherwise have the opportunity.”
Care Camps supports more than 135 specialized oncology camps throughout North America that provide a summer camp experience for children with cancer and their siblings, the release states. The camps are provided at no charge to the affected families and allow these children an opportunity to experience emotional healing, helping them better cope with the trauma of a cancer diagnosis.
As the number of children surviving cancer increases, the amount of funding needed to make sure these kids can heal emotionally has also risen steadily, according to KOA.
“The need for donations to support these special camps continues to increase. Last year oncology camps requested more than $2.1 million to help provide a medically-supervised camping experience for children with cancer and their families. Sadly, we were not able to fully fund all of the requests,” said Wade Elliott, chairman of the Care Camps board of directors. “All of these kids are depending on us to find ways to help them heal. Having Forest River join us in this effort is a huge step forward.”
Karen McAndrew, executive director of KOA Care Camps, said, “We are absolutely thrilled to have Forest River as a major corporate partner in supporting the Care Camps mission. We know from our research that children with cancer who attend camp have improved outcomes and create memories and friendships that last a lifetime. Healing really does happen here.”
“These children are facing so many challenges in their young lives. It’s wonderful that another leader in the outdoor industry is stepping up to help in such a big way with this very worthy cause,” said KOA President and CEO Toby O’Rourke. “Because of this partnership with Forest River, thousands of children dealing with cancer will be able to enjoy a week of being ‘just a kid’.”
The Care Camps organization was founded in the early 1984 by the Kampgrounds of America Owners Association, working in conjunction with Kampgrounds of America Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.