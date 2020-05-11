ELKHART — Forest River Inc. has purchased REV Group’s shuttle bus business.
Forest River will acquire the REV Group shuttle bus brands Champion Bus, Federal Coach, World Trans, Krystal Coach, ElDorado and Goshen Coach. These brands are produced in Imlay City, Michigan and Salina, Kansas.
David Wright, president of the bus division at Forest River stated in a news release, “We are excited to welcome Champion Bus and ElDorado to Forest River. Both organizations have built a history of integrity, quality and innovation and enjoy an excellent reputation in our industry today. As we navigate these challenging times, the addition of these historic and iconic brands to the Forest River family enhance our ability to provide products and a customer experience that is second to none. We look forward to working with our dealer partners as we better position Forest River’s shuttle bus divisions for the future.”
The bus product line provides transportation for colleges, churches, assisted living facilities, retirement communities, transportation companies and government agencies, the news release states.
Forest River Inc. is a Berkshire Hathaway company that manufactures recreational vehicles, pontoon boats, cargo trailers and shuttle buses.
