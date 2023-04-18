GOSHEN — The commissioners approved several appropriations to continue the Foraker Wastewater Project.
Elkhart County government will provide a $2,500 allowance to all homes in need of electrical upgrades to accommodate the new pumping system for the Foraker/SouthWest/Tecumseh wastewater project. It will cost the county up to $350,000 to accommodate the allowances.
In addition, the commissioners approved an appropriation request for $281,435 for sewer meter fees to the City of Nappanee for receiving sewage from the project. It’s a one-time expense paid to the city to support the change in system capacity from the addition of the area.
The funding for the allowances and the one-time expense, comes from a $630,000 reduction in electric connection cost and sewer meter fees.
Other items include:
- The county awarded the 2023 Wedging Program agreement to Reith Riley for $69,428 for 16 miles of repair work.
- Commissioners opened bids for the C.R. 20 access road project on Monday.
- Reith Riley submitted a bid of $836,000. Niblock Excavating submitted a bid of $667,867.20. The commissioners took the bids under review.
- The commissioners also approved $112,000 to replace the roof on a maintenance building at C.R. 7.
- Of the many repairs needed at the jail, the commissioners agreed to appropriate $100,000 for plumbing, electrical, and HVAC repairs from the CAGIT Fund. Commissioner Brad Rogers reminded that the appropriation is not the end of repairs, as many more will be needed.
- A request was approved for a zone map change for Graber Custom Remodeling, which will be moving to an old farmhouse and barn the company is hoping to remodel 58225 Ind. 15, from A-1 to DPUD A-1. The barn will be restored, and materials for the company would be stored there with minimal truck and semi-traffic, and the house will be kept as a rental property.
- Returning to the department, Mae Kratzer was approved by the commissioners as Planning Director for Elkhart County.