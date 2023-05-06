As I get acquainted with the LaGrange County, I have noticed there are a lot of arborvitaes planted here. This evergreen makes a nice screen between properties and adds some green to the winter landscape. But, one disadvantage of arborvitae is a relatively new pest to our area, bagworms, and we appear to have a lot of them in the area.
Some of the windbreaks are so damaged, you can see the issue while driving down the road. This time of the year, you will see parts of the windbreak brown, thinned out and damaged, often affecting more than one tree in the line. On close inspection, you see small 1.5- to 2-inch-long brown bags, that some describe as “looking like pine cones” hanging on the dead and living parts of the plants. These cocoons currently contain the eggs that will be hatching in the next two to three weeks. You will not find live larva hanging on the plants in early May in northern Indiana.
Do not get bagworms confused with the fall webworm, which many local people mistakenly call bagworms. Fall webworms create large silky webs in trees in the fall of the year. The true bagworms seem to prefer conifers, and thrive on arborvitae, but I have seen them on deciduous trees such as sycamore, maple, locust, boxelder, walnut, fruit trees and linden.
Bagworms pass the winter as eggs. As many as 1,000 eggs are inside bags that served as shelter for last year’s females. The eggs will hatch in late May and the tiny larvae crawl out to feed. Each larva uses silk and bits of plant material to make a small bag that serves as shelter and camouflage, That bag also protects the larva from the sprays you will use to kill them, so you need to use products that last a few weeks, and spray them early before they do a lot of damage.
When the newly hatched larvae leave the bag in a few days, some will release a silk thread which will carry the larvae through the air. Very small caterpillars can be carried miles by wind, an activity called “ballooning.”
Bagworm caterpillars feed for about six to eight weeks, enlarging the bag as they grow. They withdraw into the bag when disturbed. Older larvae can strip evergreens of their needles and devour whole leaves of susceptible deciduous species leaving only the larger veins. When present in large numbers, the caterpillars can defoliate entire windbreaks. Heavy infestations over several consecutive years, can lead to plant death.
In early fall, the mature larvae attach their bags to twigs and transform into pupa, or resting stage, before becoming an adult. Males emerge from their bags in early fall. They search for bags containing the flightless females. After mating, the female lays up to 1,000 eggs, and dies. The eggs remain in the bag until they hatch the following May.
If you only have a few trees infested, handpicking and destroying attached bags may provide satisfactory control. This must be done effective during fall, winter or early spring before the eggs hatch.
The next four weeks are the time to carefully inspect your landscape plants. Pick off the bags that you can reach, and get prepared to spray when you see the tiny larva beginning to feed in June. Young bagworms are hard to see at first; look for small, upright bags which have the appearance of tiny ice cream cones made of bits of plant material.
An insecticide may be needed to prevent serious damage. The best time to apply an insecticide is while the larvae are still small (less than 1/2-inch long), usually in early June. Small larvae are more vulnerable to insecticides, and catching them early saves a lot of plant damage.
A biological product called Bacillus thuringiensis, often called Bt, is a type of bacteria that only kills certain insects and does not affect humans or animals. Bt must be applied between mid-June and July 1 because it works well only on young bagworms that are less than 1-inch long.
Bt is available under several brand names: Dipel, Thuricide and others. Many of these brands are sold in local hardware stores and garden centers. Use according to label directions. Multiple sprays may be necessary because Bt has a short life once sprayed on the plants.
There are numerous other insecticides labeled for use on bagworms. Check the label on the pesticide to be sure bagworm and the type of plant you wish to spray are listed. Carefully follow the label directions. Don’t be tempted to mix a stronger batch of product than the label says. You can only kill them once.
For larger plantings, it may be necessary to hire professionals to do the treatment. They have equipment that can make short work of big jobs, and they have access to products that are not available to homeowners to purchase.
Interestingly, bagworms could not be found this far north until about 15 years ago. As our climate changes, they have successfully moved into northern Indiana.