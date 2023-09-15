ELKHART COUNTY — Food pantries across Elkhart County are seeing an uptick in attendance.
Friday was Hunger Action Day, an annual nationwide campaign to raise awareness about hunger in America and inspire action.
Executive Director for The Window Ed Swartley said that compared to pre-COVID numbers, the food pantry, clothing closet, and soup kitchen nonprofit has doubled its reach.
“You’re talking about 3,000 individuals in a month,” Swartley said.
The pantry itself now averages between 700 to 900 patrons per month.
“We’ve even expanded our hours,” Swartley explained. “We’re actually doubling how many people we can serve. … We’re trying the best we can to meet the need.”
The nonprofit gives away around 3,000 pounds of food each month, between the pantry and lunchtime meals averaging 70 people and Meals on Wheels averaging another 70.
“We hate to turn people away,” he said. “We do everything possible not to.”
To continue to support families and ensure the need is met, local nonprofits have to come up with creative solutions.
“The biggest thing is that the cost of groceries has gone up exponentially. Assuming that families are really trying to shop cheaper than they’re used to, we have a lot of things that are harder to come by or that we’ve had to switch away from,” The Hub Bristol Food Resource Coordinator Sarah Burton explained. The Bristol location, for example, has been without soup, which they previously sourced from Aldi for most the summer.
“Additionally, we’ve had to take a couple of steps back from what we serve our regular families compared to what we serve our one-time families," she said. "Normally we try to provide shampoo, laundry detergent, toothpaste, dish soap. … We no longer do that for one-time guests.”
At The Window, a schedule and protocol change has allowed them to keep up.
The Bristol Food Pantry spread its wings in the last year, rebranding as The Hub Bristol (Hearts United for Bristol), and now offers clients utility and rent assistance and is working to develop xChange, a way to connect neighbors in need to service-minded community members for small projects like handicap accessibility infrastructure.
“We are very fortunate to be in an area where we have a lot of giving people but regardless we have seen quite the increase,” Burton said. “I want to say previously one medium-sized household used to cost us approximately $120 and now we’re upwards of $200.”
She estimated the pantry has seen an increase of about 30% in the past year, with as many as 200 families coming per month, attributing the increase to the rising cost of rent and decreases in hours or layoffs at factories.
“The really interesting thing about Bristol is it’s kind of a secluded area compared to the rest of Elkhart County,” Burton said. “When it comes to our neighbors, they are pretty limited to the Hardings in Bristol and unfortunately, they don’t always have the option to go to some larger or discount store.”
Churches and their volunteers keep the pantry running, with nearly 200 volunteers on rotation throughout the year.
Pantry Coordinator for the Middlebury Food Pantry Timshel Gabrielson said for her, the situation isn’t much different.
“Almost every one of these applications says ‘I need a job,’ ‘I need a better job,’ ‘I need a job that’s full time,’ ‘I’m working four part-time jobs and it’s not paying anything,'” Gabrielson said. “We also have quite a few people that are sick. Their health benefit ended through state insurance and they’re having to try to find private insurance and they can’t afford it so they’re letting things go too long and now they’re really, really sick and they can’t work because of that, but social security takes years.”
On Sept. 2, 103 families came to Middlebury Food Pantry, but on Sept. 9, 205 families attended. The last week of August, 179 families came out, as compared to the same last year, at 141.
“Our numbers increased last year but we did see an uptick again,” Gabrielson said.
Both numbers are much higher than the norm at the pantry, but the number of individuals being served is also higher.
“We’re seeing a lot more households that have more than one family — in fact more than two, sometimes three,” Gabrielson said. “It’s multigenerational plus, like, a neighbor, in there. A family of four is usually our average, but we’re seeing more six to 10 now. People are moving in with each other.”
Burton said she doesn’t anticipate the need decreasing any time soon.
“We do expect things to stay pretty high," she said. "We’ve been referring to this year as our holiday because every month has been as high as our holiday seasons of Thanksgiving and Christmas. June was one of our highest on records. Last year we served exactly 100 families in June and this year we served 200. My guess is we will be high during the holidays if not even higher.”
The pantries each have their own list of needs, including physical products and cash donations, but even for those who can’t donate, there are ways to help. At The Window’s food pantry, there’s even an "at-risk" section, where visitors can take from, knowing the food may go bad soon if not used.
“We always need volunteers and food — it doesn’t get wasted,” Swartley said.