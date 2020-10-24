ELKHART — For several local families, the “treats” in trick or treating did not come in the form of candy this weekend. And that’s the way they wanted it.
The second annual Michiana Food Free Trunk or Treat event was held Saturday in the parking lot of the Health & Aquatics center near downtown Elkhart.
For about an hour and a half, families with children in costumes drove up to several stations to receive treats, such as things they can play with or use. Because, as the name proclaimed, no food was handed out.
Jamie Stuck, of Bristol, founded the event last year for children, who, like her 5-year-old son, have food allergies or other issues that keeps them away from traditional trick-or-treating events each Halloween.
“I decided it would be fun to do something for him and for other kids that have other kinds of medical conditions like diabetes, feeding tubes, autism, that don’t get to do a traditional candy-filled trunk or treat,” Stuck said.
Volunteers, many in costumes, provided gift bags of items such as coloring books, stickers and toys at about seven or eight separate stations in the parking lot. Members of the Elkhart police and fire departments also handed out goodies.
Stuck said friends and family members of hers largely stepped up to help out by showing up for the event or providing items to hand out. She said local businesses and organizations such as Menno Travel, Lighthouse Autism Center and Maple Leaf Printing Co. provided items to either give out or to help promote the event as well.
“There’s just so many different toys and ideas that everybody’s come up with, that it’s just like everything’s so unique, and it’s a surprise for the kids, like they have no idea what they’re going to get,” Stuck said.
The original plans for this year’s Food Free Trunk or Treat had to be modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of being held indoors, it became an outdoor drive-through event.
Families stayed in their vehicles, and volunteers wearing face masks along with their costumes placed goody bags in the trunks in order to maintain social distancing and avoid any physical contact.
Teal pumpkins were also set up throughout the site as a signal of the event’s purpose.
“The teal pumpkin is for food allergy awareness. If you have a teal pumpkin out, that tells families that have food allergies that this is a safe house that has safe items that are non-food items,” Stuck said.
Though this trunk or treat was geared toward helping children with food allergies, it was open to everybody. Stuck said all families were welcome, and they had plenty of items to give out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.