Food drive raises thousands of pounds of food, dollars

ELKHART — United Against Hunger, a food drive coordinated by Crossroads United Way, raised 12,854 pounds of food and more than $2,000 to support 12 Elkhart County pantries.
On Saturday, volunteers collected food at eight drive-thru locations across the county, according to a news release. This marked the second year for the United Against Hunger Food Drive, which was born out of a large increase in demand at pantries following widespread negative economic impacts of COVID-19 in the spring of 2020. The drive was a collaboration between Crossroads United Way, serving Elkhart, LaGrange and Noble Counties and the 12 pantries that received the support.
“We’re extremely grateful for the passion and generosity of all of the donors, volunteers, and our partners that made this drive a success," said Jill Yoder, volunteer engagement coordinator for Crossroads United Way. "On behalf of hundreds of at-risk families, thank you.”
The 12 participating food pantries included Bristol Food Pantry, Church Community Services, Faith Mission, Family Christian Development Center, Guidance Ministries, Middlebury Food Pantry, Open Door, Salvation Army of Elkhart, Salvation Army of Goshen, St. Johns, Suzanna’s Kitchen and the Window.
Monetary donations continue to be collected through May 17 online at crossroadsuw.org/fooddrive.
