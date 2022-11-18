NAPPANEE — Two Elkhart County food banks were among the first to distribute turkey provided by the Food Bank of Northern Indiana Friday.
The Bristol Food Pantry ran out quickly, but Family Christian Development Center in Nappanee ended its Friday afternoon 100-turkey distribution with a few to spare, to be distributed later on to families they serve who are in need.
“We’re not checking anything about need or anything,” said CEO of Family Christian Development Center Mark Mikel. “They’re not worried about who gives turkeys as long as we give turkeys out, and that’s kind of what we do. We want to make sure people have food. We’re serving over 100 people a week in our food pantry right now so we know the need is there and it’s increased in the past six months with the economy and we’re just hoping people can have a good Thanksgiving.”
Turkeys will be distributed to anyone who visits locations on Monday in a drive-thru format, according to a news release issued by the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. Turkeys are provided free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. One turkey per household.
On Monday, local locations for turkey pickup — while supplies last — are: Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway East, Goshen, from 9-11 a.m.; Ozark Pawn, 1006 S. Merrifield Ave., Mishawaka, from 9-11 a.m.; Trinity Lutheran Church, 403 Academy Road, Culver, from 9-10:30 a.m.; Plymouth Parks pool parking lot, 1500 Grand Ave., Plymouth, from noon to 2 p.m.; Bargain Lane, 1302 Elwood Ave., South Bend, from 12:30 – 2 p.m.; and Excel Center, 2626 Prairie St., Elkhart, from 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Drivers and passengers should remain in their vehicles and open the trunk to receive the turkey, according to organizers. There will be an area available at each location for self-loading for those whose trunk does not open, the release noted.
Turkeys are provided through the WNDU Turkeys on the Table Challenge.
For more information, visit www.feedindiana.org.