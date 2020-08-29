The following mobile food distribution locations were recently announced by the Food Bank of Northern Indiana:
• 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Smith St. (front parking lot), Warsaw
• 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin St., South Bend. This mobile distribution is sponsored by St. Pius X Church and will provide up to 600 dry goods boxes.
• 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Concord Mall, 3701 S. Main St., Elkhart, by Carson Pirie Scott. This mobile distribution is sponsored by Lippert Components and will provide up to 450 dry goods boxes.
Fresh perishable items and dry goods will be offered free of charge. All items will be pre-boxed and pre-bagged, and are available first come, first served, for up to 400 households while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One per household.
This will be a drive-through distribution. Attendees are asked to remain in vehicles and pop open vehicles’ trunk to receive items. An area will be available to load items if the trunk does not open.
