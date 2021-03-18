GOSHEN — A Middlebury man could go to trial in late August, charged with killing an Elkhart teen last month.
Darius Thomas, 26, appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday for an initial hearing in his case.
Thomas is charged with murder, accused of shooting and killing Shemar Barnes, 19, at a Marathon gas station along South Main Street in Elkhart on Feb. 5. He then allegedly fled the area, and was found about a month later when U.S. Marshals investigators tracked him to a motel in Memphis, Tennessee and arrested him March 4. Thomas was extradited back to Elkhart County a short time later.
During the initial hearing, Judge Michael Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on Thomas’ behalf and scheduled his trial to begin Aug. 30. Thomas had already hired a private attorney for his case.
INITIAL HEARING
Several other hearings were held in Circuit Court Thursday.
Among them, Neil Jariett of Elkhart also appeared for an initial hearing in a drug case.
Jariett, 27, is charged a Level 2 felony count of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony count of possession of methamphetamine and a Level 6 felony count of possession of a syringe.
He was arrested March 12 after Elkhart police responded to a call to the Hilton Garden Inn along Plaza Court. Police said about 25 grams of meth mostly in baggies, several hypodermic needles, drug paraphernalia, cash and pills were found in the room, the probable cause affidavit in the case shows.
During the hearing, Judge Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on Jariett’s behalf, took his request for a lowered bond under consideration, and scheduled the trial to begin Aug. 30. Jariett told the court he intends to hire a private attorney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.