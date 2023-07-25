GOSHEN — Get ready for a spell-binding magical journey jam-packed with childhood favorites as “The Wizard of Oz” is coming to Goshen Theater Friday.
“When you come to see a live show, it’s always a unique experience, even if you see the same show multiple times,” director Matt Manley said.
With the 28 cast members making up just a portion of those involved in the musical production, a good number of those involved are youth or teens, including the production’s star, Dorothy, played by Erica Dorbin.
In addition to the large ensemble of youths starting at first grade, all-female leads for the show, including the traditionally masculine characters of the Scarecrow, the Tin Woodman, and the Cowardly Lion, will help audiences better explore the characters.
“Traditionally, Oz is a dream,” Manley said. “It’s even like that in the movie. Her family and friends show up as the scarecrow, the lion, and whatever, and when I was thinking about Oz being a dream — Dorothy’s dream — she’s the one who gets knocked out by the tornado, I was thinking about the psychological perspective of dreams and how they say that dreams sometimes represent things about you or what you’re going through.
“I was thinking if the main characters represented different parts of Dorothy, wouldn’t they be feminine? And I kind of just ran with that.”
That’s not all that’s different in the stage adaption though.
“There are some plot points that are a little bit different, “ Manley said. “The Witch has a unique depth in the stage version. Dorothy gets home a different way. ... There’s a lot of stuff that’s a little bit different and I was worried about that when I first read the script. … That’s actually why I ran in such a different direction, too, because it’s already not what you’re expecting, so let’s go even further with that.”
Still, fans of the movie and the book will recognize much of the story in the stage adaption.
“It is very similar to the movie — all of the music from the movie is in the show,” Manley said. “There is like one song on the stage that is not in the movie, which is a beautiful song.”
Characters will also be recognizable to most attendees, even though actors will attempt to put their own spin on them.
Sharon Weissmann, Cassopolis, Michigan, portrays the Wicked Witch of the West.
“This is kind of a dream role for me,” Weissmann said. “It’s completely different than anything I’ve ever done. This is more of a character part. You can do whatever you want, you have fun with it, be as silly as you want, and everybody is scared of you.”
Weissmann said she enjoys the fact that it’s a well-recognized role, so there’s already an expectation of it that is mean and scary.
“It’s not a huge role, even though everybody knows it,” she added.
Artistic Director Marilyn Mason said it’s not the first time she’s worked on a “The Wizard of Oz” stage production, but every time is different. She’s played in the show, and directed music before.
“There are so many versions of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ and this is a different version to me,” she said. “This one is more based on the book.”
“Even though this show has some different paths it goes down, people will still leave humming the tunes,” she said. “It’s just a classic, and I love that we have a wide intergenerational experience happening on stage.”
The cast is:
Aunt Em / Gloria: Elizabeth Sternke
Uncle Henry / The Wizard of Oz: Honey Bear
Dorothy: Erica Dorbin
Mayor of the Munchkins: Patrick Eikler
The Good Witch: Angie Distelhorst
The Wicked Witch of the West: Sharon Weissmann
The Scarecrow: Neeki Vaghefi
The Tin Woodman: Haley Willis
The Cowardly Lion: Kiersten Friesner
Private / Dancer: Heaven Coffman
Oz Lady / Dancer: Irish Cortez
Lord Growlie / Dancer: Skye Steury
Visiting Witch No. 1 / Dancer: Jamie Miller
Visiting Witch No. 2 / Another Girl / Dancer: Aysia Adkins
Foremost General / Tibia / Dancer: Noah Troyer
Servant / A Girl / Dancer: Lexi Schwartz
Ozmas / Dancer: Kenya Gilyard
Munchkin: Jocelyn Antonelli
Munchkin: Rosemary Antonelli
Munchkin Coroner: Krissy Dyrhaug
Munchkin: Ashley: Hage
Peeping Munchkin: Miles Hage
Munchkin: Sarah Horton
Farmhand / Munchkin Farmer: Layne Miller
Munchkin: Sierra Riivald
Munchkin: Reagan Stutzman
Munchkin: Amber Yoder
Munchkin Barrister: Kieran Yoder
Sponsors for the production are The Goshen News, Fables Books, and Steve & Shelly Fidler.
“The Wizard of Oz” opens at the Goshen Theater Friday. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday and at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3-5 and 2 p.m. Aug. 6.
Tickets can be purchased at www.goshentheater.org/events or by calling the Goshen Theater Box Office at 574-312-3701.
Tickets are $20 or $25 depending on seating, but guests can also use the discount code MUNCHKINS to receive $5 off each ticket when purchased online.