GOSHEN — The Fraternal Order of Eagles donated $5,000 to Goshen Center for Cancer Care recently.
Charles and Shirley Riggs, central regional presidents for the F.O.E. Grand Aerie, presented the $5,000 gift to Goshen Health Foundation in October. The grant stipulates that the funds be used for cancer education and equipment.
"We are immensely grateful for the generosity of the FOE," said Jim Caskey, vice president of Goshen Health Foundation and campaign director. "The gift will allow us to make a difference in the lives of our patients and their families."
Each year, the FOE grants funds to regional presidents to distribute to charities of their choice. The Riggs, who are members of Syracuse Eagles Aerie 3760, said they welcomed the opportunity to donate the $5,000 grant from the main headquarters to the cancer center.
"My grandfather was a patient at the cancer center," Charles Riggs said. "Several of our members of the Syracuse Fraternal Order of Eagles are currently being treated there."
The F.O.E. donates more than $10 million a year to local and national charities for patient care and research. As part of its philosophy, the FOE gives back 100% of monies raised in the form of grants. It supports eight major charities: kidney, heart, diabetes, cancer and spinal cord injury funds, a children's fund, memorial foundation and the Golden Eagle Fund.
