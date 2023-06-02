ELKHART — U-Haul Co. of Indiana, Inc. has announced that FMK Automotive signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Elkhart community.
FMK Automotive at 2117 14th St. will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pickup for boxes.
Normal business hours are 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.- 12 p.m. Saturday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (574-369-6400 or visiting www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Elkhart-IN-46517/019617/ today.
"U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945," a news release stated. "During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation. When customers rent from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community."
The local affiliates are not U-Haul franchises as there are no financial investments required to be a neighborhood dealer. These small businesses have committed a portion of their lot space for U-Haul equipment, and a portion of their time to help meet the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn more about the dealer program and how to join by visiting uhaul.com/dealer.
U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 allows customers to create an online account and pick up their truck at any hour using only their smartphone with photo feature and GPS. Trained Live Verify agents support customers online, enabling them to skip the lines and go straight to their truck.