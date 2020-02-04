GOSHEN — The flu affected some bus routes Monday but, according to Superintendent Diane Woodworth, the situation is improving.
Goshen Schools officials tweeted Monday: "Schools will serve breakfast to those who arrive late on buses this morning.
"Also, a word of clarification: Bus drivers are out because they were hit with the flu bug. Hopefully those who are still here will not get it!"
Woodworth stated in an email, "Actually, things are improving around here! Yes, we have had some buses that have had to double route to cover, so that means a few buses arrived late to pick up students and then therefore, they were late to school. But like I said, today is better."
Student attendance has been pretty solid, she said, so there has been no consideration of closing.
"Parents need to keep their kids home if they have a fever so that this flu does not keep getting passed around," she said, adding people should wash their hands often.
