LAGRANGE — Public health officials are recommending temporary visitation restrictions for area hospitals, healthcare facilities and nursing homes in response to recent increased flu activity.
Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan recently advised healthcare facilities impose restrictions to help protect patients, visitors and staff. Anyone coming to a healthcare facility for treatment who has cold- or flu-like symptoms (such as fever, cough or muscle aches) should wear a mask while in public areas, including waiting rooms.
No visitors younger than age 18 and no visitors of any age with flu-like symptoms should be allowed to visit patients.
Visitors should be limited to two essential adults (at least 18-years-old) per patient — essential adults could include designated family members, spouse/domestic partner or spiritual counselors.
Anyone not allergic to the flu vaccine should be vaccinated.
According to a news release from Parkview Health, the restrictions are being implemented at each of its facilities, including Parkview LaGrange and Parkview Noble Hospitals.
Recommendations were prompted by the continued uptick in influenza-like illness locally. The more common strains of the virus now being reported are influenza A/H1N1 and influenza B/Victoria, which seem to be covered well by this season’s vaccine, McMahan said.
Restrictions are recommended to curb unintentional exposure of patients in hospitals, nursing homes or any other confined settings while the community is experiencing widespread influenza transmission. Influenza can spread during the incubation period — when a person has been exposed and no symptoms are present, but the virus is actively multiplying in his or her body.
