MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Then and Now’s May event, Flower Power, will take place Friday, at Memorial Park, 111 N. Main St., from 4 to 6 p.m.
“Join us for a live animal show presented by Indiana Wild,” a news release stated.
Two make and take projects, a wooden butterfly house and a simple paper butterfly, will also be available before and after the live animal show.
The event is appropriate for all ages and is free to attend. Guests are asked to bring a chair or blanket to sit on during the live animal program. Jayco and Community Foundation of Elkhart County, Middlebury Parks and the Middlebury Public Library are sponsoring the event.
The event will be moved to the MPL community room, 101 Winslow St., if the weather is cold and/or wet
To learn more visit www.middleburythenandnow.org or follow on Facebook and/or Instagram. Contact middleburythenandnow@gmail.com for a list of sponsor opportunities.