Flour mill plans for expansion, modernization

LIGONIER — Star of the West Milling Co. has plans to bring an all-new flour pasteurizing process to the United States. The measure is just one of many pieces of a planned expansion project that will triple its output, bring jobs to the area, and benefit local farmers in the process.
Plant Manager Kate Knowlton said the new grain mill will be fully automated, but will still require an increase in employees.
“To strategically place ourselves within the industry and continue to be flour millers we needed to up our capacity and our efficiency as well,” she said.
The mill at 101 Richmond St., Ligonier, was originally built in 1886 and the most modern equipment in the facility is from the 1990s, with many pieces from the 1950s still operational.
The new building will be a seven-story slipform structure with three units — one 10,000 hundredweight mill and two 5,000 hundredweight mills. Hundredweight or CWT is a standard of measurement used in trading heavy commodities. A hundredweight corresponds to 100 pounds. Right now, the mill produces 8,000 hundredweights per day. Pouring is expected to begin in October and the project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2025.
The company will also be adding a mitigation system.
“Wheat is a raw agricultural commodity grown outside, so we recognize that there is the risk of cross-contamination of pathogens and there’s a market out there for pathogen-mitigated flour for products like refrigerated cookie and biscuit dough,” Knowlton said.
While the technology has existed for several years, Knowlton said, and is used worldwide for other grains, it’s not yet been implemented in a flour mill in the United States.
The majority of the flour sold by Star of the West goes in baked goods, so the pasteurization step isn’t necessary, but Knowlton said there’s a market for ready-to-eat flour that the company hopes to tap into.
In addition to the pasteurized flour, the facility will use, in total, 9 million more bushels of wheat annually and Knowlton hopes the local farming economy can be boosted from it as well.
“This gives them an option to grow wheat and put that into their rotation, and an outlet for that to go to,” Knowlton said. The majority of the wheat the facility processes already comes from farms in Indiana, Ohio and Michigan.
Knowlton also said that while the cost of the flour will increase, the updated process is more economically efficient than the popular American flour pasteurization processes now. Currently, the popular pasteurization process uses heat to treat flour, which costs additional funds to produce energy, and Knowlton said changes the functionality of the flour.
The updated process is also said to remove 99.99% of pathogens.
The expansion will also bring an additional 13 jobs to the Ligonier mill, which currently boasts about 25 staff members. The Ligonier location is one of five mills owned by the company nationwide. One of those positions is a full-time agronomist, who will help farmers in a variety of ways including learning to produce larger yields.
Other incoming staff will work in packaging. Right now, flour leaves in trucks of railcars directly from the facility to be packaged offsite. With the new mill, the company will implement super sacks, which are essentially 2,000-pound totes, and also 50-pound bags. While the packaging will be automated, people are needed for palletizing and other related processes.