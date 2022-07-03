SYRACUSE — It was a day full of out of this world festivities on Lake Wawasee during Saturday’s 2022 Wawasee Flotilla Parade.
This year there were 11 float entries, nine wooden boats, and eight pier/shore entries that participated in the event. This year’s Commodore winner was 2022 Miss Kosciusko County Fair Queen Kali Wolf with her "Wizard of Oz" themed float.
“It truly is just a blessing this year itself is just crazy being able to be crowned Miss Kosciusko [County Fair Queen] and out here representing, and getting another award it means I am out representing my fair and my community,” said 2022 Miss Kosciusko County Fair Queen Kali Wolf. “My favorite float in the parade, well I didn’t get to see many, the one behind us was singing Elton John. It was amazing. I loved that.”
Wolf commented about how she came up with her float concept which was themed "Wizard of Oz".
“It was just one of those things I wanted to think outside of the box and I had all of the stuff to do it,” Wolf said. “I just went with my idea and rolled with it and it worked out.”
Winners for the shore participants are Flotilla Seal onshore was pier 805 registered to Marler, first place onshore was pier 342 themed "Area 342" registered to Jennifer, and second place onshore was awarded to Wawasee Spink Condos.
“I felt like it was very clever cause people don’t think of Wizard of Oz as being an outer space movie, but it really is,” Co-Commodore Bill McCully. “I think probably the biggest thing about it that is still going. It was honestly a lot bigger back in 60’s, there were times when there was up to 150 entries, but people love the tradition of it as you saw going around the lake. All the people at the end of piers waving and excited about it even though it was a relatively small number of entries.
McCully reflected on a past event.
“It did happen in 2020 and it was very well received because people were kind of locked in and they had a chance to get out and live a bit of a normal life. We had a great turnout in 2020. I especially would like to recognize Terry Griffith he was one of our co-commodores, he joined us and his dad was one of originals, it was great to see Terry enjoy this and Jeff Wells too. Jeff was — it was his idea that the commodores be our fathers who started this thing. They were co-commodores with us representing our fathers.”
There were other piers that won in additional categories. The most spirited onshore was pier 319 themed "Happy 40th Birthday ET" registered to the Zipfel Family, most original onshore pier 154 themed "To the Moon" registered to Webb/Lamle, Troy/Deb, and Michael/ Robyn, astronomical all-star onshore pier 343 themed "Moon Landing" registered to Laura Bollan, and cosmic champ onshore piers 12 and 13 themed "Solar System" registered to Barney Niezer.
“The lake has been a lot of fun for me all my life,” said Co-Commodore Ken Butt. “I’m just glade to see people using their heads out there. We had a lot of activity with boats going around the lake and everybody using their head where it's safe and all the people taking part on shore, there are a lot of decorations going around the shoreline.”
Butt reflects when the first Flotilla event kicked off in 1961.
“Its been going for 62 years now," he said. "I hope it keeps going for another 60 years. It's a lot of fun.”
Flotilla Committee Member Holly Tuttle reflects back on her childhood growing up on Lake Wawasee.
“I’ve been a resident on the lake for 50 plus years and the Flotilla was always a wonderful thing for our family to watch ,” said Tuttle. “I got involved about 20 years ago and I was the chairmen for 17 of those years. I recently gave up chairmanship, but I love the Flotilla, its one of my favorite passions.”
Lauren Tait shared her thoughts as well.
“The day of the Flotilla every year for our family is a day that we all look forward to because of how much my mom and dad love it,” Tait said. “Its probably their favorite day of the year, probably besides Christmas. Every year to see new people come, new communities be a part of it. We love seeing all of the new things on the shore. When they come home they have an aura about them that you can tell its just a really good day for the family. It just means a lot to them to see the community still continuing to support the lake.”