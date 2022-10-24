SHIPSHEWANA — A Florida man died as a result of being struck by his own vehicle on the Indiana Toll Road at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
According to a report from Indiana State Police Toll Road Post, Kubanychbek Abdyrakhmanov, 41, of Coral Springs, Florida, was driving a 2020 Lexus 460 east on the Toll Road when it struck a deer in the left lane. Abdyrakhmanov stopped his vehicle in the left lane of the road and got out to inspect the damage. This triggered a chain reaction of multiple vehicle taking evasive action to avoid the Lexus, troopers reported.
A 2014 Ford Transit van, driven by Peter Flores, 26, Toledo, Ohio, was unable to stop in time and crashed into the rear of the Lexus at a high speed, the report reads. As a result, the report concluded, "Abdyrakhmanov was run over by his own vehicle while standing in the roadway, resulting in his fatal injuries."
Flores and his two passengers, who were properly restrained, were uninjured. Flores was taken to Parkview LaGrange Hospital for chemical testing as required by law, ISP reported.
A passenger in Abdyrakhmanov's vehicle was uninjured.
LaGrange County EMS personnel attempted to save Abdyrakhmanov's life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene by the LaGrange County Coroner, according to the report.
The eastbound lanes of the Toll Road were shut down for several hoursd.
Trooper Garrett Tharp was assisted at the scene by several troopers from the Toll Road, Bremen, and Fort Wayne posts, as well as the LaGrange County Sheriff's Office, LaGrange Police Department, LaGrange County Fire, Parkview EMS, the LaGrange County Coroner, Tom’s Towing, and IMR personnel (Toll Road Maintenance).
At the end of the report, ISP stated, "The unfortunate and avoidable circumstances of this fatal crash should serve as a constant reminder for all motorists that become involved in a crash ….
• If the vehicle(s) involved are drivable, NEVER stop in the lane of travel.
• Vehicle(s) should be moved over to the shoulder or onto the grass median as soon as possible to avoid secondary collisions. This is especially important on a highspeed interstate, and especially at night when visibility for other motorists is already limited.
• If the vehicles are disabled in the roadway, drivers and passengers should not exit their vehicle, especially on a highspeed roadway such as an interstate. In most cases, it is by far safer to remain inside and buckled up until first responders arrive."