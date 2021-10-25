A flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service – Northern Indiana for the Elkhart and St. Joseph rivers in Elkhart County and for the Elkhart River in Noble County.
Based on previous rainfall and weather conditions for the next 48 hours, NWS predicts minor flooding for the Elkhart River in Goshen to begin between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday, reaching its crest of 7.7 feet at 2 a.m. Wednesday. Minor flooding is at 7 feet and moderate flooding is at 9 feet.
Goshen received 2.66 inches of precipitation from Sunday to Monday morning.
At 7 feet, the Elkhart River floods Shanklin, and Rogers Park in Goshen. In Elkhart, Island, Studebaker and American parks begin to flood.
At 8 feet, some residential and commercial properties near Ind. 119 are affected by high water, according to NWS.
As of 4 p.m. Monday, the St. Joseph River in Elkhart is expected to crest at 23.9 feet at 8 p.m. Wednesday, which is close to the minor flood stage of 24 feet.
In St. Joseph County, the river is already near flood stage. Minor flooding begins there at 5.5 feet and the river level is at 4.46 feet. The St. Joseph is expected to crest at 6.5 feet at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The north branch of the Elkhart River in Cosperville in Noble County is already experiencing minor flooding, according to the NWS. It is expected to crest at 7.3 feet at 2 a.m. Wednesday. Moderate flood stage is 7 feet.
Those numbers and times are subject to change.
