GOSHEN — A ceremony to raise the state's and nation's flags on the Elkhart County Courthouse's new flagpoles is set for 2 p.m. Aug. 4.
The Elkhart County commissioners, local residents, county employees, the Goshen High School band, the sheriff's honor guard and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch will take part in the ceremony, according to information from the commissioners.
“Over the years, a lot of people have wondered why it’s so hard for us to lower the flag to half-staff when appropriate," commissioner Suzie Weirick said.
She explained that the pole at the top of the courthouse requires a dangerous climb by county employees and that is why the flag was rarely lowered and raised. It is also the reason the commissioners decided to replace the pole with two flagpoles at street level along Third Street on the west side of the courthouse.
The flag at the top of the courthouse has already been lowered for the last time.
"So, as of Aug. 4, we’ll be able to raise and lower both flags safely whenever it’s appropriate," Weirick said.
