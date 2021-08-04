GOSHEN — As soon as the two flags were hoisted into place, a breeze caught them, helping unfurl the American and Indiana state flags atop two poles serving as their new homes on the Elkhart County Courthouse lawn.
The flags were raised during a ceremony Wednesday, marking a visible step in a plan to remove the American flag from the staff at the summit of the courthouse and move it to a ground-level, 50-foot tall pole. A twin pole was also erected for flying the Indiana state flag.
The Elkhart County commissioners led the ceremony on the courthouse’s west lawn along Third Street with speeches, performances by the Goshen High School marching band, members of the Elkhart County Sheriff’s honor guard in formal dress raising the flag, and even a flyover by a vintage World War II fighter plane.
“The flag we raise today, it symbolizes the values and ideals that all of us aspire to; values and ideals worth fighting for, and in some cases worth dying for,” Commissioner Suzanne Weirick said to the crowd of county leaders, employees and onlookers on the lawn.
Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch was among the speakers at the event.
“When our forefathers started our state, and they created a flag to represent Hoosier spirit and Indiana, they created a flag that we are going to be able to raise today along with the American flag,” Crouch said. “What we have to understand and appreciate is that flag, that American flag, stands for who we are as Americans and as Hoosiers.”
The commissioners decided to move the flag off the peak of the old bell tower based on safety concerns. Weirick pointed out the process to change the flag from that tower at that height became too dangerous for staff.
Mike Anderson, a county buildings and grounds employee, talked after the ceremony about how he and other workers would go up to the rooftop pole about four times a year to change the flag. He described the challenges that had to be undertaken to complete the task. And while he said he enjoyed the times he went up to change the flag, he approved the new safer approach.
“I’m certainly going to miss seeing it up there,” Anderson said. “But I’m glad we did what we did.”
He noted it could take a little time for people to get used to the change, but believes they will.
The move also came after a local man, Glenn Null, raised complaints and concerns about the state of the courthouse roof flag during commissioners meetings over the last several months.
“He has been both gracious and patient as we’ve worked over the last several months to provide this new home for our American flag,” Weirick said of Null during her remarks.
Later, Null said he appreciated being heard and that the commissioners eventually took action.
“It’s gratifying that actually politicians listened to one or two people … bring it to their attention, a deficiency,” Null said. “And they actually carried it through, which surprised me.”
He also said he loves the new flagpoles on the ground.
“I think it looks good,” he said. “We have one of the prettiest courthouses I’ve ever seen.”
With the new poles in place, the next step is figuring out how to bring down the flagstaff on the courthouse roof.
“There’s conversation about bringing it down, and that way it kind of concludes what we’re doing here today,” Anderson said.
Weirick said deciding on a plan and acting to take the pole down could happen over about the next six months.
“I think this is definitely an emotional day to take the flag down from such a prominent place and find its new home,” Weirick said. “It’s the right thing to do, and it helps us honor our liberty and the men and women who served to put the flag in existence at all.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.