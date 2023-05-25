GOSHEN — FiveCore Media was nominated for a regional Emmy award for its production of “Vital Passage: A Holocaust Rescue Story.”
The nomination makes the fifth time in the last six years FiveCore Media has been nominated for an Emmy by the Central Great Lakes Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
An awards ceremony will take place on June 17 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Goshen College is one of only four colleges and universities to receive a nomination in the professional competition. FiveCore Media is Goshen College’s video production company. “Vital Passage” will compete in NATAS’ Documentary Historical category alongside WFYI and WISH-TV in Indianapolis and WQLN/PBS NPR in Erie, Pennsylvania.
“Vital Passage” chronicles a pair of midwestern Jewish merchants’ amazing story as they risked their business and livelihood in Goshen to provide a vital passage for Jews escaping the Holocaust.
It premiered in April 2021 and was developed by a team of faculty and staff from FiveCore Media. It took 20 students working more than 1,000 hours to outline, research and produce this film since spring 2017. The documentary was edited by Ben Meyer Reimer ’19, Eric Miller ’22 and Ben Hathaway ’20.
Kyle Hufford, general manager of FiveCore Media and associate professor of communication at Goshen College, directed the film which runs 57 minutes. This is Hufford’s ninth documentary project with the department.
“The journey from a short 10-minute documentary to a full length feature documentary and now an Emmy nomination is nothing short of amazing,” said Hufford. “This is the perfect ending for this project which has played at thirteen film festivals around the world and aired on PBS stations around the state of Indiana. What a humbling honor this is and a great reward for our students’ hard work.”
To learn more go to fivecoremedia.com/vitalpassage.