BRISTOL — Five candidates, Jeff Beachy, Douglas DeSmith, Andrew Medford, Wade Mosier and Raymond Dean Rentfrow, are vying for the title of the Republican nominee for the upcoming Bristol Town Council At-Large election.
The Goshen News recently sent candidate questionnaires to each of the candidates seeking the at-large seat on the Bristol Town Council.
Below is some background information, plus the submitted responses from four of the five candidates. Raymond Dean Rentfrow chose not to participate.
JEFF BEACHY
Age: 56
Education: high school
Employment: Global Client Manager for Leggett & Platt Work Furniture Group
Family, hobbies, etc.: Wife Cathleen, one son, two grandkids, and three Great Danes, hobbies include spending time with family and friends, boating on the St. Joe River and traveling
DOUGLAS DESMITH
Age: 65
Education: Bachelor of Science from State University of New York at Oswego; Master of Business Administration from Rochester Institute of Technology
Employment: retired in 2019 after 36 years with Nissan North America
Family, hobbies, etc.: Married for 37 years; one daughter and two grandchildren; enjoy boating, music and gardening
ANDREW MEDFORD
Age: 37
Education: Bachelor’s in Spanish and Business Studies from Butler University
Employment: Logistics manager at Lippert Components
Family, hobbies, etc.: .most of my family lives in the Bristol area, I have a 6-year-old daughter, who I love more than life itself. I enjoy serving at church, hobbies include sports, history, trivia, and anything with wheels
WADE MOSIER
Age: 41
Education: high school
Employment: Building manager at Middlebury Community Schools
Family, hobbies, etc.: Being outdoors with my family, going on hikes, walking in town, camping, fishing, rock hounding, metal detecting, flying my drone
In addition to their biographical information, each candidate was asked to answer three questions relating to their candidacy for Bristol Town Council. The questions and candidate’s responses are as follows:
Question 1: Please tell us, why do you want to serve as a member of the Bristol Town Council?
Beachy: I am running for re-election to continue to give back to the community in which I live. I have served the last nine years on the Bristol Town Council and consider it an honor to serve the residents, business owners and visitors to our great town. I do not consider myself a “politician,” and never will, but rather a servant to the people of Bristol who have chosen to elect me.
DeSmith: I am currently on the Bristol Town Council and would like to continue serving in this capacity. I’ve been a Bristol resident for 20 years after living in seven other states throughout my career and consider it to be the best place I’ve ever lived.
Medford: I dearly love this community and want to continue to give back. Having grown up here and lived in many other parts of this country, I know that our town is special and I’d like to see it continue that way. We have a great history and a bright future. I believe that I can help be one of the people who navigate into the future with a connection to where we have come from.
Mosier: I figured I could be the change I wanted to see happen in this town rather than just sit back and complain. I hope to be an influential part of making the changes needed to improve the town that best fits its residents for years to come.
Question 2: What are your qualifications for this position? Why do you feel you would be the best person for the job?
Beachy: I feel I am qualified to continue to serve on Bristol Town Council because I spent the majority of my first two years on town council listening and learning to better understand the duties of a town council member. I have always and will continue to listen to the residents and business owners in town and will strive to do what is best for them and for the town as a whole. I also feel that I have proven over the past nine years that I have the ability to make decisions that are in the best interest of the Town of Bristol, its residents, business owners and visitors.
DeSmith: I believe with my educational background and management experience, I’m qualified to keep Bristol moving forward and keep it the town we’re proud to call home. As a retiree, I’m able to devote the time necessary to conduct the proper research to ensure the decisions being made regarding the town are fiscally responsible and serve the best interests of the residents.
Medford: Why do you feel you would be the best person for the job? To begin with, I love the town of Bristol and that must be anyone’s first qualification. Beyond that, a background in business for 18 years, leadership for 17 years, coaching for five years, mentoring for four years, volunteering, and parenting has prepared and motivated me to take on this position. Communication is the foundation of any human relationship, and I’m proud of my ability to talk with, and relate to, people from all walks of life, backgrounds, and even multiple languages.
Mosier: I really have no political experience, to be honest. I am just a father of two young girls and a long-time resident of almost 16 years and third generation to call Bristol my home and I want what is best for my family and this town. I feel that I could bring youth and new ideas that hopefully will resonate with our younger community but yet still tie in with our older generation, bringing the residents of this town young and old closer together as a whole. I have a lot of great ideas I would like to help implement and with the voices of the Bristol Residents I feel we can achieve those ideas.
Question 3: If (re)elected to the school board, what would some of your top goals be when it comes to the position?
Beachy: Over the past five years I have had a strong focus on improving the infrastructures in our town, including the waste-water treatment plant, the town water supply, and our roads & streets. I have also worked hard to support funding for public safety through our fire department and police department. If re-elected I will continue to support all of our current efforts and will also focus on bringing new/additional retail businesses and additional affordable housing to the town, all while maintaining a balanced budget. If the residents of Bristol choose to re-elect me I will do my best to continue to serve them to the best of my ability.
DeSmith: My top goals are infrastructure improvements including upgrading the wastewater treatment plant and completing the bypass to reduce truck traffic in downtown Bristol. In addition, I also want to work on bringing more residential and retail business to the town.
Medford: My top priorities are to help improve the quality of life for the residents of Bristol, keep our future in touch with our history, and ensure that Bristol can be “home” for generations to come. In addition, I’d like to improve the accessibility and curb appeal of our local businesses. We have a unique identity as such a family-friendly outdoor activity area that we can lean into so much more. We can attract more residents and businesses to experience what this town has to offer and make it what it deserves to be. My continued priority would be to engage residents, neighbors, and business owners in the town for feedback, ideas, and fellowship. They’re important to me and I want them to know that.
Mosier: If elected, I would make sure that the town money is spent wisely. One of my goals is to provide updated sidewalks to our northern community residents for a safer commute into town. To work closely with our parks department and give them the support they need to complete projects in the future.