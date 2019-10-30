MILLERSBURG — Hoping to make a difference in the lives of people in developing countries while also helping themselves, the staff and students at Five Little Stones are collecting shoes.
From flip flops to boots and everything in between, as long as the shoes are very gently used, they are being collected at drop-off locations in Elkhart and LaGrange counties.
Five Little Stones, located at 110 Washington St., is a learning center in downtown Millersburg that helps special needs students.
Teacher Annette Munsell said the goal of the center is "to provide a place where families and children are respected and cared for, where they can learn to their potential."
This shoe-collection project is also a learning project, she explained.
As bags of donations come in, the shoes are spread out over a table. The students — there are seven of them — pick a shoe, then walk around the table to find its mate. They have to look for the style and the size, Munsell explained.
Once they find the matching pair, the students walk to one of the teachers who attach the shoes together with a rubber band. The student then walks the matched shoes to the end of the table and places them with other matching shoes.
"The kids use it as a learning lesson," she said.
Student Zach Brown nodded and grinned when asked if matching the shoes was hard and if he enjoyed the task.
The goal is 100 bags or 2,500 pounds of shoes by the end of November. The group started collecting shoes at the beginning of October and already has 23 bags filled.
Munsell explained the organization Funds2Orgs.com keeps in touch weekly and they provide the rubber bands and bags.
When the collection is finished, people with the organization will collect the bags and deliver them to Florida. The shoes are processed there and then sent to people in undeveloped countries to sell, giving them a business opportunity and a chance to earn money. "It's so they have a way out of poverty," Munsell said.
In turn, Five Little Stones will receive 40 cents per pound. Munsell said she was actually looking for a way to raise funds for the learning center when she came across Funds2Orgs.com.
Teacher Andrea Filbrun said collecting the shoes has not really been a challenge. Instead, she said, it's been fun.
Parents collect the boxes they have out and the learning center picks them up in the morning.
"We've had to discard quite a few pairs [of shoes]," Filbrun said, explaining the quality wasn't good enough to keep. There cannot be any holes, tears or many scuff marks and the soles need to be intact.
The Funds2Orgs.com literature states that if you wouldn't give it to a friend, don't donate it.
"It's something to go by," teacher Erma Yoder said.
The students and staff members hope the community will continue to donate "very gently used" shoes so they can continue to raise money for the learning center while helping families in developing countries.
"The benefit reaches beyond this community," Filbrun said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.