NEW PARIS — Three children and two adults were injured in a crash between a semitrailer, truck and van at U.S. 6 and Ind. 15 at 3:08 p.m. Thursday.
A 2009 International semitrailer driven by Danyell Fifer, 47, Fort Wayne, was stopped facing south on Ind. 15 waiting to turn left onto U.S. 6, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
A 2009 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Brian Mikel, 67, New Paris was northbound on Ind. 15 approaching U.S. 6, the report reads.
A 2008 Chrysler Town and Country van driven by Shirley Bontrager, 32, Syracuse, was westbound on U.S. 6 and disregarded the red traffic signal and entered the intersection, police reported.
The Silverado collided with the driver’s side of the Town and Country. The van then spun and collided with the passenger side of the Silverado and the front of the semi, police reported.
Bontrager was uninjured, but three children in her van suffered head pain, including Daniel Bontrager, 4, Elmer Bontrager, 3, and Cayden Bontrager, 1, all of Syracuse.
Mikel complained of shoulder pain.
Fifer complained of body pain.
Officers did not note in their report if anyone was taken to the hospital.
Shirley Bontrager was cited for disregarding a lighted signal.
