COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Elkhart, Kosciusko, St. Joseph and Marshall counties in Thursday’s information provided by the Indiana State Department of Health.
ISDH also announced that 954 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 59,602 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.
Here are Thursday’s numbers:
Statewide — 59,602 positive cases, up 954; 2,683 deaths, up 17; 666,283 tested, up 12,054; 8.9% positivity rate.
Elkhart County — 4,189 positive cases, up 39; 70 deaths, up one; 30,854 tested, up 466; 13.58% positivity rate.
LaGrange County — 507 positive cases, up three; 10 deaths, zero new; 2,401 tested, up 19; 21.12% positivity rate.
Noble County — 588 positive cases, up nine; 28 deaths, zero new; 5,351 tested, up 86; 10.99% positivity rate.
Kosciusko County — 718 positive cases, up seven; nine deaths, up one; 7,501 tested, up 49; 9.56% positivity rate.
St. Joseph County — 2,650 positive cases, up 45; 75 deaths, up one; 36,039 tested, up 636; 7.35% positivity rate.
Marshall County — 686 positive cases, up four; 18 deaths, up two; 6,175 tested, up 74; 11.11%.
State officials said another 197 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
ISDH is hosting free testing clinics in the following counties this week: Elkhart, Henry, Starke, Tippecanoe, Kosciusko, Marshall, Ohio, Brown, Gibson, Wells, Perry, Warrick and Lake.
To find other testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
United Way Event Moves Online
Concerns over the local spread of COVID-19 and crowd size have led organizers to reimagine the Great Cardboard Boat Race as a virtual contest celebrating local “superheroes,” according to a news release Thursday from officials with the United Way of Elkhart & LaGrange Counties.
For the past 10 years, crowds have gathered outside of the United Way offices in Elkhart to watch teams race homemade cardboard boats around the LaSalle Bristol pond. Employees of companies that support United Way of Elkhart & LaGrange Counties are encouraged to nominate “superheroes” among their coworkers on United Way’s website. Examples of nominees include those who have helped keep the workplace safe during the pandemic, those who regularly volunteer, or those who otherwise make a big difference in their community. The nominated individuals will be profiled on United Way’s website and social media platforms, according to the news release.
From Aug. 15 to 18, United Way will host voting on their website and Facebook page for the community’s favorite hero. The winner of the contest will present a $5,000 check to the United Way-supported charity of their choice Aug. 21.
Community prom planned
A community prom has been planned for Elkhart County high school students who may have missed out on their school’s originally-planned event, due to COVID-19-related shutdowns and cancellations. The event, taking place on the evening of Aug. 5, is being billed as a “socially distant and safe” occasion, for Elkhart County residents with a valid high-school ID (2020 graduates are welcome). It is being produced by Elkhart Festivals Incorporated, and sponsored by several downtown Elkhart businesses and organizations, according to officials with the Greater Elkhart Chamber.
Students may purchase and pick up their tickets at Stephenson’s of Elkhart. Tickets will be provided by Stephenson’s, free of charge, for anyone who purchases a prom dress or tuxedo rental from the store, during the month of July. Each ticket contains a QR code to be scanned by the students, which will take them to a website designed specifically for the event, where they can make arrangements for their special evening. Included in the $30 ticket price is a professional photo session on the grounds of the historic Ruthmere Mansion, and dinner at one of four participating downtown Elkhart restaurants.
For more information, call Stephenson’s of Elkhart at 574-294-6486.
