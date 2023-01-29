GOSHEN — Longtime Goshen resident Matt Fisher has announces his candidacy for Goshen City Council District 1.
Fisher works at Everence in Goshen as an Information Security Architect. His wife Amy has taught for a number of years with Goshen Community Schools at Chandler Elementary and Prairie View Elementary. Two of Fisher’s three boys graduated from Goshen Schools and the third is a junior at Goshen High School.
“I’m ready to work with the mayor, other council members, and the city employees to continue making Goshen a desirable place to live and draw others to our diverse Maple City,” Fisher said in a news release. “As a council member, I would support attracting businesses that continue to build upon the existing strengths of the city and provide quality jobs for Goshen residents.”
Fisher has filed his candidacy for city council on a platform of working with others to grow the population by supporting quality jobs and businesses and providing city services.
“District 1 encompasses some of the most vibrant residential areas of the city and has experienced continued growth," Fisher said. "I know the area and believe I’m well qualified to represent the concerns and needs of my neighbors while enhancing the city’s overall quality of life."
Fisher said his background makes him well-suited to serve on the council.
“When my children were younger, I was involved in the community by coaching baseball, basketball, swimming, football, and soccer," he said. "My kids were able to take advantage of many Park Department programs, even working at Shanklin pool as guards through high school. I’d like to see the city continue providing excellent opportunities for the families of Goshen.”
Fisher is a member of the Goshen Community Schools Redhawk Advocates, has volunteered with First Light Mission Shelter (formerly Goshen Interfaith Hospitality Network) and the Michiana Mennonite Relief Sale. He previously served on the GSI Swim Club board as both a member and as the treasurer, led youth at his church, and served on the finance committee at his church, and volunteers with Habitat for Humanity and LaCasa.
Fisher said he also enjoys running, biking and swimming, taking advantage of Goshen’s bike paths, sidewalks, parks, and pool. He knows many of the streets in the city as well as traffic patterns, garbage routes, and school bus schedules, which he said would help in representing day-to-day resident concerns.
“I look forward to having the opportunity to serve the community of Goshen through the city council,” Fisher added.