The vaccination of Indiana health care workers against COVID-19 began Monday.
The Indiana Department of Health said the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to frontline health care workers shortly after the state’s first allotment of vaccine arrived Monday morning.
The first doses were administered to a physician, nurse, respiratory therapist, pharmacist, patient care tech and environmental services tech at Parkview Health in Fort Wayne shortly after noon Monday. Parkview and Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville both received initial doses of vaccine Monday morning. The two are among the five pilot hospitals slated to receive vaccine first, according to the health department. Additional vaccine is expected to arrive at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, IU Methodist in Indianapolis and Community Hospital in Munster in the next few days.
Also, clinical workers from Parkview LaGrange, Parkview Noble and Parkview Dekalb will receive their coronavirus vaccines at Cameron Hospital in Angola in the coming days, according to information from Parkview.
“The arrival of vaccine is an incredible milestone in our efforts to end this pandemic,” Gov. Eric J. Holcomb said. “The combination of a vaccine and simple mitigation measures like wearing a mask and keeping your distance will get us through to the other side.”
More than 20,000 Indiana health care workers statewide have already registered to get their first dose, according to the health department’s news release.
More than 50 Indiana hospitals and clinics are expected to receive a total of 55,575 doses of vaccine by the end of the week, and additional shipments are expected weekly. The vaccine requires two doses administered a minimum of 21 to 28 days apart.
Beacon Health System and Goshen Health in Elkhart County are expecting their first doses of vaccine to arrive this week, according to past statements from the hospitals' staffs.
Because vaccine will be shipped to states in phases, Indiana has prioritized the first doses for frontline health care workers who provide direct patient care and therefore are at high risk of exposure to COVID-19, as well as long-term care residents and staff who have been significantly impacted by the pandemic, the new release states.
“Our frontline health care workers have taken care of Hoosiers for months,” said state Health Commissioner Kris Box. “By opening vaccine to them first, we are able to protect our health care workforce and help ensure that Hoosiers retain access to the care they need, whether it’s due to COVID or another medical matter.”
Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the Indiana Department of Health, said long-term care staff and residents are also being prioritized for the vaccine because of the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has had on these vulnerable Hoosiers. Half of the states COVID-related deaths have occurred among residents of long-term care facilities.
Weaver, who is leading the states vaccine planning and distribution effort, said Indiana will open the vaccine to additional groups as more shipments are received. She encouraged Hoosiers to begin preparing for when vaccine is widely available.
“Science has proven that vaccines are safe and effective at preventing disease, and I encourage Hoosiers to begin learning about the COVID-19 vaccine now so they are ready to protect themselves, their families and their communities as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” Weaver said.
