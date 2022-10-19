GOSHEN — An unexpected weather phenomenon Monday resulted in power outages, downed tree limbs, crashes and snowfall earlier in the season than normal.
According to National Weather Service Meteorologist Nathan Marsili, the damage was caused by the weight of the snow.
“It was just the temperatures were in the mid-30s, so the atmosphere could hold a lot of water,” he explained.
In addition to that, so early in the season, trees haven’t finished shedding their leaves, which added an additional burden of weight to the trees and limbs, and many couldn’t stand up to it, he explained.
In total, the region saw between 1 and 3 inches of snowfall from the system, which dropped south from its normal path and mixed with the local lake effect.
Wednesday, rain may continue with a mix of snowflakes, that should end by early morning and make for a cloudy but dry day. By the weekend, temperatures could reach into the 70s with no rain expected again until Monday.
“The snow will be gradually diminishing and we shouldn’t have any snow cover by tomorrow afternoon,” Marsili said.
As for damages, as many as 12,600 people primarily in Goshen, Syracuse and North Webster experienced power outages throughout the evening, according to NIPSCO. Indiana Michigan Power customers were also heavily affected between Michigan and Muncie with as many as 5,000 affected, although most have seen their power return.
The Goshen Street Department has been lightly laboring to finish picking up what’s left of fallen trees and limbs throughout the city, but the majority of road-blocking objects were handled last night. What remains is in alleys and yards.
It’s not yet been decided when or if they’ll offer a brush pick up for smaller debris that remains in yards. The department also requests that in the case of inclement weather and downed trees or limbs, notification calls are requested earlier in the morning, since most of their employees on the streets leave around 3 p.m. unless there’s an emergency situation.